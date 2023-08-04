Zuma heads to the Supreme Court of Appeal

By Chris Ndaliso

The Pietermaritzburg High Court postponed the Jacob Zuma, Advocate Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan matter to November 1.

This comes after Zuma’s legal team told the court on Friday that they had appealed Thursday’s court decision to enforce a previous ruling against Zuma’s application to privately prosecute the journalist and Downer.

Zuma’s latest appeal means that Thursday’s order is suspended pending the finalisation of the appeal.

Zuma accused Downer of leaking his medical records to Maughen, who has been involved in the Zuma’s corruption case.

Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Thursday’s ruling in favour of Maughan and Downer was not “really a win”.

“We are just wasting time and the two opponents are applying the Stalingrad tactic to delay the private prosecution,” said Manyi.

He said the (private) prosecution was inevitable.

The high court can only deal with the application for private prosecution once a determination on Zuma’s appeal is made by the Supreme Court of Appeal.