Zuma says he will ‘never obey illegal orders’.

Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma, who defied a court order to appear before the Zondo Commission, on Monday told his supporters that he will do it again.

In July last year the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15-months imprisonment after he had defied its order to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Zuma addresses supporters outside Pietermaritzburg High court

Addressing his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday afternoon, Zuma said he will “never obey illegal orders”.

“Those judges treated me as if I were nothing. They violated my constitutional right not to answer things. If they order me to do unconstitutional things again, I will defy them,” he said.

Zuma, who completed his 15-month sentence on Friday, was in court to attend a private prosecution case he initiated against senior prosecutor, Billy Downer and News24 journalist, Karyn Maughan.

Downer, who Zuma claimed leaked the former president’s medical report to Maughan, is the lead prosecutor in Zuma’s arms deal corruption case.

Zuma told his supporters that “I have now arrested Downer. In today’s (Monday) proceedings he was not a prosecutor, he was the accused,” he said.