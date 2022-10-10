WATCH | Zuma supporters arrive at PMB high court

Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters began arriving at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday morning to lend him support.

Wearing ANC colours, the Zuma supporters have camped outside the court where he is expected to address them on Monday afternoon.

Zuma supporters gathered as court proceedings in the case against Zuma on one hand, and senior prosecutor, Billy Downer and New24 journalist, Karyn Maughan, on the other, got underway on Monday morning.

Andre Cronje, who is one of former president Jacob Zuma ‘s supporters who converged at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, says Zuma is being treated unjustly.

Cronje, who travelled all the way from Johannesburg to lend Zuma support, said Zuma was the victim of negative media coverage.

Zuma has initiated private prosecution processes against Downer and Maughan after accusing them of sharing his medical report.

However, Maughan has made an application seeking the court to block her prosecution.

Zuma, who on Monday morning was physically in court, on Friday completed his 15-month sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg high court. Photo: Sakhiseni Nxumalo.

Part of Zuma’s 15- month sentence was under correctional supervision after he was granted medical parole.

As part of the conditions of his medical parole, Zuma was not allowed to address large crowds.

But now that his parole conditions have fallen away, Zuma is now free to address crowds.