Zuma supporters to converge at PMB court

Clive Ndou

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, will on Monday lead party members outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court to lend support to former president Jacob Zuma in his case against a prosecutor and a journalist.

Zuma, who recently completed his 15-months sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission, is privately prosecuting the lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption case, Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist, Karyn Maughan.

This follows him laying criminal charges against Downer and Maughan in October last year after accusing them of illegally sharing his confidential medical report.

The report was part of documents which the Correctional Services Department relied on when it released Zuma on medical parole.

However, the Pietermaritzburg High Court will on Monday first hear Maughan’s application for the case against her to be dismissed.

ANC provincial spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, said party members will travel to the court to lend Zuma support.

“President Zuma has been persecuted for far too long. That’s why ANC supporters will be going to court to say enough is enough,” he said.

Zuma, who has not addressed any gathering since his arrest in July last year, is expected to address his supporters outside the court.

While the Correctional Services Department released Zuma just three months into his 15- month sentence after concluding that he was unfit to be in prison, the DA is challenging the department’s decision in court.