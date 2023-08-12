Zuma walks again

By Chris Ndaliso

The release of former president Jacob Zuma on special remission has drawn mixed reactions from political and legal spheres.

Zuma reported to the Estcourt correctional facility on Friday morning after he was informed by the Correctional Services Department to do so.

This followed some deliberations after the Supreme Court of Appeal’s finding that his release on medical parole was unlawful and unconstitutional.

ALSO READ | JUST IN | Zuma released from prison on remission

He was sentenced to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court after failing to appear before the then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s commission of inquiry. In his defence for snubbing Zondo, Zuma claimed that the judge was conducting a personal vendetta against him.

National commissioner for correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale said on Friday morning that on arrival at the correctional facility, Zuma was subjected to the administrative remission process. He was then released.

Remission process

The remission process, meant “to reduce” overcrowding in prisons, is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s prerogative and came into effect in April. However, it was made public for the first time on Friday.

While justice officials said it aims to release more than 9 400 inmates from jail and put them under correctional supervision at home, Zuma appeared to be the first to benefit from it.

Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala, of Zikalala Attorneys, said the national correctional services commissioner did well by taking into consideration the ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeal, which found that Zuma’s release was unlawful.

The court found that his [Thobakgale’s] predecessor Arthur Fraser was wrong in granting the medical parole. Then he receives a message from the presidency that says there’s special remittance. From a legal compliance point of view, the remittance is fine, but a question from the different fronts will be why now?

“What informed the decision to make this public today? Different spheres will also look into the sequence of events and the timing of this remittance being applied,” said Zikalala.

He said the public will further question the basis on which the president had granted the remission because the excuse that jails are overcrowded will not apply to others.

A statement by the Correctional Services Department said that President Ramaphosa approved the remission of non-violent offenders in April.

ALSO READ | Another blow for Zuma’s application to prosecute Downer, Maughan

There are 212 286 inmates, including 9 351 foreign nationals, managed by the Department of Correctional Services across the country’s 243 correctional centres and 218 community centres. The current occupancy rate in the facilities is 143%, with the overcrowding rate at 43,06%.

The exercise of exploring special remission commenced on April 24 when correctional services lost about 1 112 bed spaces due to dilapidation in most of the correctional centres, added the statement.

DA spokesperson for justice and constitutional development

Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, DA spokesperson for justice and constitutional development said the release was an “elaborate scheme” devised to let a single man out of prison.

This means that over 9 400 convicted criminals will be let out of prison — simply to avoid the reincarceration of Zuma. We will be seeking to take further legal action to challenge this abomination of a decision. This is a monumental insult to each and every South African. The confluence of coincidences in this matter is simply too great to be convincing.

“Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has, in effect, admitted very publicly that the two departments for which he is responsible — Justice and Correctional Services — no longer function and require scandalous trickery to give the appearance of legitimacy.

“The fact that the remission comes into effect today [Friday] — the same day on which Zuma returns to prison to be “processed” is a clear indication of what has really occurred. Were this decision not a tragic deconstruction of the principle of equality before the law, it would well pass for a comedy show,” said Breytenbach.

IFP National spokesperson

The IFPs national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Zuma’s release did not change the SCA judgment that the then commissioner’s decision (to grant medical parole) was unlawful and unconstitutional.

“We, therefore, believe that further investigation of this irregular decision by the then-national commissioner is needed.

ALSO READ | Zuma heads to the Supreme Court of Appeal

“While we welcome that the decision to release former president Zuma closes the door to more possible unrest, we wish to state clearly that it should not be considered a precedent.

“Lawlessness and violence — or the threat of violence — must never outweigh the need for justice, accountability, and consequences for one’s actions,” said Hlengwa.