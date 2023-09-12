Zuma’s appeal dismissed

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal its June ruling which set aside his private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zuma and his legal team were back in court on Monday to present arguments on why the leave to appeal application should be granted.

ALSO READ | Zuma should lead KZN violence cleansing ceremony, says ANC

In June the court set aside the private prosecution, finding it was brought with an ulterior motive and constituted an abuse of the court process.

In July, judge Gregory Kruger, Jacqui Henriques and Mokgere Masipa deemed Zuma’s private prosecution against Maughan and Downer an abuse of power.

Zuma instituted a private prosecution against Downer and Maughan in September last year, claiming that the state illegally leaked Maughan a confidential doctor’s report during the course of his arms deal corruption case.

The same three judges heard the leave to appeal application on Monday and found that there were no merits in any of the arguments raised by Zuma.

Judge Kruger said the court stands by its original reasons and conclusions and does not believe another court would find differently.

ALSO READ | Zuma heads to the Supreme Court of Appeal

The court said it had already “carefully considered” the grounds of appeal advanced and dealt with them extensively in its original judgment.

Zuma was also ordered to pay for the legal costs of the appeal.