Zuma’s case postponed until Wednesday

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The corruption case of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, was postponed, yet again, until Thursday.

The matter came before the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

The matter was postponed for the ruling on actions to be taken pending the verdict on the Constitutional Court’s decision on whether advocate Billy Downer should be removed as the prosecutor.

Zuma’s legal team had filed an application to the Constitutional Court urging it to direct the Supreme Court of Appeal to reconsider its decision to deny Zuma leave to appeal the dismissal of his special plea, challenging Downer’s standing as a state prosecutor.

Similar appeals by Zuma were dismissed by Koen and the Supreme Court of Appeal earlier this year.

This led Zuma to approach the Constitutional Court.

In court on Monday, Zuma’s advocate, Sifiso Buthelezi, wanted Downer to step aside from the arms deal corruption case saying that this was important to protect the integrity of the court case.

Buthelezi objected to Downer’s appearance as the state’s lead prosecutor in the matter, saying Downer is the accused in a separate private prosecutions case.

On the other hand, Downer argued that the matter should forge ahead on November 7, despite a pending decision from the ConCourt relating to a pretrial application to have him recused.

Zuma was not present in court on Monday, having been excused.

However, his legal team, Jacob Zuma foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, and Zuma’s political spokesperson Vukile Mathabela were in court.

Noticeably so, there were no crowds outside the court.

Zuma, and French-based company, Thales, are facing 18 counts of corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and racketeering in connection with a weapons deal in the late 1990s.

