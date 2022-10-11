Zuma’s private prosecution case against Downer, Maughan postponed

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution case against state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer and legal journalist Karyn Maughan was on Monday postponed to February 2023.

In court on Monday, it was heard that Downer and Maughan had filed an application to have the private prosecution set aside.

The matter was heard before Judge Nkosinathi Chili.

Zuma, who had not set foot in court for months on his previous court cases, was in court on Monday, seated next to his legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu.

With a big smile on his face, Zuma appeared to be in a jovial mood, sharing jokes with Mpofu and the media photographers as they took his photo.

In her application, Maughan said Zuma had not obtained a nolle prosequi certificate from the Director of Public Prosecutions to entitle him to institute a private prosecution against her.

She argued that the summons was a gross abuse of the court process.

The court papers read:

It has been obtained against Maughan for the ulterior purpose of intimidating and harassing her and preventing her from freely doing her job as a journalist reporting on Zuma’s criminal trial. This ulterior purpose is apparent from the numerous public comments made by representatives and close associates of Zuma against Maughan.

The application will be heard on December 8 and 9.

The private prosecution case was also postponed to February 2.

Earlier last month, Zuma summoned Downer, who is the lead prosecutor in his fraud and corruption case, and Maughan to court over information regarding his health.

Zuma is accusing Downer and Maughan of publicly disclosing details from his medical records and has launched a private prosecution against them. According to the summons served on the pair, they are accused of violating sections of the National Prosecuting Act.

Downer is accused of disclosing unauthorised information and the content of a document relating to his medical parole. On the other hand, Maughan is accused of unauthorised disclosure of a document’s content and of unlawfully facilitating or encouraging the commission by Downer of the crimes.