Zweli Mkhize congratulates top achievers at his old school in Willowfontein

Amanda Sithole

Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize paid a visit to Willowfontein Combined School on Thursday to congratulate the school on its improved matric pass rate.

The school hosted an award ceremony to celebrate the outstanding results of its matric class of 2022.

The class of 2022 significantly increased the school’s pass rate — achieving a 87,5% pass, compared to a 53,5% in 2021.

Mkhize, along with Wandile Sibiya, the South African Community Party’s Young Communist League district deputy secretary, joined in to celebrate and acknowledge the teachers’ hard work and dedication, which contributed to the excellent performance of the matriculants.

Pupils and the teachers congratulated

Mkhize congratulated the pupils and the teachers.

“It brings great joy to see the school’s progress. Today I stand proudly representing this school. I am a product of this school. I studied here back in the days when schools were ending in Standard 5.”

He encouraged the incoming matric class of 2023 to keep up the high standard set by their predecessors.

The class of 2023 could produce the future president of the country. I encourage dedication and team work among the staff and pupils of the class of 2023.

One of the school’s top achievers, Viwe Mahlangu — who achieved four distinctions — told The Witness that it was not easy but dedication, along with sleepless nights, is what brought him success.

Sithembiso Mfeka, the acting principal of Willowfountain Combined School, said he was glad to see that the teachers’ dedication and extra lessons — offered from Monday to Sunday — had paid off.