Zweli Mkhize pays tribute to PMB lawyer

Londiwe Xulu

Former Health Minister Doctor Zweli Mkhize has sent his condolences for the death of human right’s lawyer John Wills.

Wills died on Tuesday in a truck accident in Umhlanga, Durban while on his motorbike.

Mkhize said Wills’ death was a grim reminder of the carnage that happens on our roads.

ALSO READ | Tributes pour in for PMB attorney killed in crash

“The family has lost a beloved father and our country has lost a man who stood up and stepped forward when his country needed him.

John and I have had a long association. I have known John as a close friend, trusted comrade and a professional lawyer for over three decades. He has served our country and its people with dedication and honesty. His contribution to our society goes back to the dark and difficult days of apartheid and state sponsored political violence. He would always be called upon to confront the brutality of the police and warlords, to bring justice to communities in far flung and remote areas, and to stop the brutal assaults, murders and intimidation. READ MORE Why didn’t cops stop protesters?

He added Wills served as a peace-maker, a mediator, a community support system and a defence lawyer, often being the only protection for communities which were victimised.

Zweli speaks about Wills and his passion for his work

Mkhize said: “Families whose members were secretly detained by the special branch of the police and those who mysteriously disappeared including those found murdered by apartheid third force operatives, knew John Wills would leave no stone unturned to uncover the truth of their whereabouts and expose the perpetrators of the ghastly deeds.

He travelled alone at great risk to his life in violence-torn areas known as no-go zones and fearlessly confronted anybody in the police force (some of whom worked in collusion with perpetrators) and he faced them irrespective of rank and any leader irrespective of political affiliation or any position of authority in state legal team.”

Mkhize said Wills was courageous as an activist and was brilliant and incisive as a lawyer that stood up to apartheid bullies and dismissed their excuses with facts and sound legal argument based on thorough scientific investigation.

He added Wills was a seasoned advocate for human rights who could handle any situation whether it required street law, constitutional law or criminal legal angles with ease. His clients would always remain in awe of his flexibility and legal acumen based on his experience and maturity.

ALSO READ | Truck driver behind Umhlanga pile-up accident appears in court

“He was a committed cadre of the African National Congress who believed in the equality of people, transformation of society and improvement of the lives our people, the deepening of democracy and justice for all our people.

John Wills feared no one, but respected and related to all with humility and professionalism. John was loved dearly by our people for his role as an activist and was respected by his legal colleagues as a formidable or an unshakeable and vicious legal opponent in court. What made John stand out is not only his deep understanding of the law and the logic of his persuasive presentation to the presiding judges, but it was the passion with which he fought for justice and defended the underprivileged and the poor, most of whom could hardly afford to pay for his service, but he was never deterred from fighting their cause.

“John Wills was a champion for justice for the marginalised. I know this because as leaders in the regional leadership we referred people knowing that neither they nor the ANC had resources needed to procure his legal services. John not only understood but lived by the spirit of our Constitution. He was a true patriot and democrat to the core.

Mkhize’s legal matters

“For most of my career I have relied on his superb legal skills on legal matters, be they private, personal or official and have never set my foot wrong. John Wills, being a very patient listener and because of his understanding for law, the politics and the history of our struggle as a participant, I found always able to deal with matters from the correct perspective no matter the complexity. He was always transparent in his management of cases and had the ability to simplify his legal strategy for laymen to appreciate his approach,” Mkhize said.

He said Wills was friendly and warm and a pleasure to converse with as he was knowledgeable on a variety of subjects.

He added he had always harboured a dream to serve in the public service, before he retired from active service in his legal career.

Mkhize said Wills wanted to serve in the government in which he was instrumental in its formation adding, “It was pleasure to serve with him in the public service as the legal adviser in the office of the Premier during my tenure, a service that was valued by several of my successors and colleagues.”

Mkhize on Wills being a family man

“John Wills loved his family. He was devoted to his family and brought up his children to grow into mature and independent adults.