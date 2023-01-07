May you receive all your wishes this year

Stephanie Saville

Here’s to 2023. I have a few wishes for you for this year. I hope at least some of them come true.

May your potholes be shallow. May your lights be powered. May your water run clean and plentiful. May your work be rewarding and your commute uneventful.

May the road you live in be peaceful, and your home undamaged by severe weather events. May the hail stay small and scarce.

May you not need to travel to Durban or on Town Hill. May your ward councillor be committed. May your garden produce the rewards equal to what you put into it. May your fruit trees bare abundantly.

Women, may your periods be light, or your hot flushes seldom. May you and your family enjoy good health. May your coffee be from proper beans and your tea strong and refreshing.

May your streaming be fast and your wi-fi connection uninterrupted. May the series you choose to watch be really entertaining.

May there be enough of your chosen genre to choose from. May your PC screen stay unsmudged and your glasses unscratched.

May your bed be warm in winter and cool in summer. May the queue you join never be the wrong one.

May your pets glow with health and your cats purr louder than you snore. May you rather not snore, especially if you have a partner who is a light sleeper.

May your sleep be deep and your weekend naps satisfying. May you always have an occupation, whether paid or voluntary.

May you make time for your passions, your people and your inner peace. May the irritations you face be minor and the delights be major.

May the party you vote for do something you agree 100% with. May they not disappoint you. If they do, may you find a party that accords to your needs.

May you find that whatever mystical, spiritual thing or being you put your faith in, be present for you in a real way and let its value be truly, deeply felt.

May you find your way into nature and appreciate its wide ranging blessings.

(I found a spider that looked just like a big ant the other day. When I gently lifted it up to move it outside, it dropped a thread like Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible. Isn’t that a wonder?)

May you revel in new discoveries, and pursue knowledge wherever you can. May the books you read be worth immersing yourself in. May you have the nerve to stop, put it down and pick up another book if they are not.

May you have adequate time to read. May you have the courage to do what needs to be done instead of standing back and letting bad situations expand because you’re not dealing with them promptly.

May you conquer your fears and let go of that which holds you back or those that harm you in any way. May you make time to exercise – your body and your mind. If you’re out of practise, start small.

Practice makes perfect. May the fruit you eat be sweeter and more succulent than the chocolates you really want. May you have at least one really great pair of shoes.

May you give the shoes that no longer make you happy to someone who needs them. Ditto for all household goods. May you not be over or under insured.

May you not need to claim on insurance. May car thieves not covet your car. May there always be a bird singing outside your window. May you make the headlines for all the right reasons. May you travel somewhere nice this year – even if it’s an hour or two away.

May your vaccinations be efficacious. May your hand sanitiser have enough alcohol in it to nuke the germs. May the shops not run out of Brussels sprouts at Christmas.

May you not disagree on whether the occasion calls for bubbly, sav blanc or chards. May your weather apps be more accurate.

May your toast not burn of a morning. May the sun shine on your washing and the breeze conspire with it to dry your clothes fast and with minimum wrinkles.

May you realise that some fabrics don’t need ironing and stick to only buying those. Ironing is so pre-2000. May your screen on your smartphone stay satisfyingly intact all year.

May you not need to see the inside of a hospital or courtroom. May your recycling initiatives be fervent and may you know they’re appreciated. May your sunrises be breath-taking, but in a good way. May your neighbours be sweet and considerate. May you return that favour.

May those that irk you also teach you forbearance. May the darkness and despair of loadshedding not dampen your spirits too much.

May we find solace in the fact that we’re all in this together. May your umbrella – whatever form this takes – be obliging, even in strong winds, offering you shelter from the storm.

Stay dry. Stay safe.