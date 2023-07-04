Municipal Eye | The truth about leadership

By Jonathan Erasmus

It is a common occurrence to come across news articles, columns or radio and television commentators criticising the state of leadership in South Africa.

These voices often present strong evidence to support their claims that our government lacks direction and the courage to take the necessary actions to change the trajectory of our country.

The outcry has become so loud that as the public, we have become so desensitised to poor leadership decisions that we plan around and anticipate them when making our own decisions.

A simple illustration of this phenomenon can be seen when we apply for new identity documents, passports or driver’s licences.

In all three cases, we are aware that we need to take a day or at least half a day’s leave from work to complete these processes.

However, in my case, being born into a dual citizenship family, the procedures for obtaining a passport and driver’s licence from my second country are handled through courier services and take about three weeks to process.

Conversely, in my first country, South Africa, the process entails enduring over 15 hours of queuing and waiting for three to 10 weeks to finalise.

What is concerning is that the administrative costs in my first country outweigh those of my second country, let alone the costs from loss of work.

This disparity is not due to country two being wealthier than country one, but rather because country two possesses effective leadership while country one does not.

Let’s examine President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent trip to Russia and Ukraine to “broker peace”.

It is difficult for either side to take him seriously when he leads a country with a daily murder rate of 73 people.

In Ukraine, a country under attack by Russian forces, 25 civilians are killed every day according to verified reports from the United Nations.

The number of troop deaths is more complex and could range from 90 to 200 per day.

However, it is clear that once a peace deal or armistice is reached, those numbers will plummet close to zero.

Addressing our high murder rate requires more than a handshake; it demands comprehensive solutions.

The crisis in leadership is exemplified by how South African-based corporations have taken it upon themselves to combat crime and corruption alongside the government.

Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, who is part of this partnership, stated boldly that if the government tried to impede their progress, they would proceed independently.

Froneman publicly acknowledged what many business sectors have already done: establishing their own crime-fighting intelligence operations due to a decade or more of poor government leadership.

He emphasised that by consolidating their efforts, they could achieve 80% of their goals without relying on the state.

Even captains of industry, who typically benefit from a close relationship with the government, have lost confidence in our leadership.

However, what does this mean for ordinary citizens who don’t have access to substantial financial resources?

How can we protect ourselves and fight for a better tomorrow?

The answer lies in communities coming together, one step at a time, driven by passion.

I recently attended a community policing forum meeting focused on my neighbourhood, where an exhaustive list of issues was addressed.

Crime, drugs, illegal taverns, homelessness, armed robberies, theft of public property, park destruction, parties on the road, public drinking, student accommodation, non-enforcement of bylaws and hijacked buildings were among the concerns raised.

Regrettably, these complaints are widespread across Durban, Pietermaritzburg, and towns throughout the country. Listening to these grievances can evoke a sense of despair.

Yet, within the same meeting, a prevailing sense of resilience emerged, largely thanks to strong community leaders.

It is these individuals who volunteer their efforts to strive for a better tomorrow that instil hope in us to reverse the decline.

Their sole self-interest lies in ensuring the safety of their families, and they recognise that achieving this requires uplifting everyone else as well.

A prime example of this type of leadership is renowned activist Desmond D’Sa from the South Durban Environmental Alliance.

Despite numerous offers to live and work elsewhere, he has chosen to remain in the South Durban basin, dedicating himself to fighting for a better future.

Exceptional leadership demands personal investment.

Perhaps if leaders like Vladimir Putin went to the front lines or Ramaphosa abandoned his 100-strong security team and 13 crates of firearms, they too would witness the realities on the ground and make sound decisions.

• Jonathan Erasmus is a researcher and writer for Outa, the organisation undoing tax abuse.