Opinion | A lot more needed

By Jonathan Erasmus

The arrival of the BRICS Summit to our South African shores will for many South Africans go unnoticed and be of little consequence to their lives.

Grand gestures and crafted speeches will flutter away in the highveld wind while red carpet and champagne events will mark only commuter inconvenience for City of Johannesburg residents who have no effective railway service anymore.

There are obviously some benefits to the BRICS summit but you would be hard pressed to find a South African to point them out.

To many all they know is China has killed our manufacturing and textile industry and we now import cheap, often poorly made goods from them; Russia has invaded Ukraine and is the home of vodka; India revolutionised cricket with the T20 Indian Premier League and; Brazil gave us the football team everyone loves, as well as Pelé, Ronaldinho and Kaká.

Another thing South Africans might notice is the sudden flurry of activities being driven by government departments and agencies.

One such person who noticed this, and inspired the title of this column was former Witness Newspaper journalist and now highly regarded investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.

Wicks has a talent for raw observation and then conveying it in an impactful, meaningful manner.

This time it was no different. On Twitter, his keen nose for bullsh*t noticed the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) was “out in force” in Sandton painting road lines, literally on the day BRICS delegates were landing at OR Tambo International Airport for the BRICS Summit to be held in Sandton, Johannesburg.

“We really do know how to put lipstick on a pig” he sarcastically quipped.

While one could chortle when reading the quote while seated in a bathroom engulfed in load-shedding darkness, others jumped on the opportunity to vent their anger with a tinge of hardened South Africanist pleasure. Our own special kind of masochism.

One person noted they saw “two” traffic lights being fixed in Graystone Drive “within 90 minutes” while another asked that Xi Jinping consider visiting downtown Johannesburg so that Bree Str/Lilian Ngoyi Str, destroyed by the gas explosion last month, would be “repaired overnight”.

The Chinese may be an industrious civilisation, but perhaps such an exercise would even be beyond their capabilities. Meanwhile security and policing has increased drastically around the Sandton precinct, including fighter jets in the sky.

And while we have been told load-shedding in Sandton has not been suspended, anyone who knows the area is fully aware that every hotel, mall, shop and complex offers off-grid facilities anyway. The lights never fully go off in the country’s richest square mile.

If the event were held in downtown Johannesburg perhaps it would be different.

And our cynicism is warranted.

We are all far to jaded by the depravities of government to hide their inadequacies through hurried acts of service delivery followed by cringeworthy self-congratulatory exercises or claiming accolades for work clearly undertaken at the expense of private citizens gatvol of government ineptness.

Just last week the IFP-run Jozini Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal held a jaw-dropping ribbon cutting ceremony to open a gravel road.

The same “ceremonial acts” have been used to mark the instalment of taps, boreholes and even the repair of wastewater treatment works.

Last week we had our former minister of transport and now secretary general of the African National Congress Fikile Mbalula tell a public meeting “a person in the Eastern Cape will complain about load-shedding” but they are only complaining about it because the ANC gave them electricity.

At the same meeting he said the ANC gave people taps in their gardens even though no water may come out of it.

Earlier this month current minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga completely embarrassed herself and her department, when she wrongly accused the City of Cape Town of impounding mini-bus taxis based on alleged new bylaws, inflaming an already violent situation during an ongoing taxi strike, when in fact the impounding was being done based on legislation that she is the custodian of.

Meanwhile, in other news, researcher and columnist Nick Hedley pointed out that passenger rail journeys in June 2023 stood at 3.2 million as opposed to 49.2 million in June 2013.

BRICS delegates will use the Gautrain. They will have no idea about this startling figure. These may all sound like unconnected events but it speaks to leadership.

Real leadership is not created by simply making a public address and saying you are a leader, as President Cyril Ramaphosa did recently on national television and being more than 30-minutes late from the announced time.

Real leadership is born out of consistency and doing the small things right all the time, such as being on time.

Road markings should always look fresh if we truly value road safety, passenger rail journeys should be increasing 16-fold and not decreasing by 94%, ministers should learn to deescalate violent events and know their beat before making public statements and crime prevention should not be a one off occasions such as BRICS but a continuous discipline that is well-resourced and led.

We may be trying to shield our BRICS friends from the true realities of South Africa by using papier-mâché to cover our gaping holes, but like most things in this country, the pieces of paper and glue will fall apart due to a lack of repairs and maintenance and behind it all will be our South African pig -wearing lipstick, but still an ugly, unkempt pig.