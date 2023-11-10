By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! I believe state affairs are overrated.

For a second week, let’s delve into matters of the minors —“trivial” issues — such as our beloved country’s standing on good governance in Africa and the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), set to disrupt “our ways of life”.

I recently returned from the independent republic of Cape Town (Zilleland), where I attended the sixth Africa Business Media Innovators (ABMI) conference.

Hosted by responsible use of AI is paramount Bloomberg Media, the conference brought together thought leaders, innovators and visionaries to probe the intersection of technology, creativity, governance and media in Africa.

As someone with an insatiable appetite to co-govern with you, my leader, I feel compelled to impart some pivotal insights, notably concerning our beloved South Africa’s standing on the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG).

South Africa clinched a commendable sixth place out of 54 African countries, tallying a score of 67,7 out of a possible 100.

This laudable performance surpasses both the continental average of 48,9 and the southern African regional average of 54,2, signifying South Africa’s robust governance framework.

In the realm of press freedom, South Africa’s governance credentials are further distinguished by an outstanding score of 87,4 out of 100, outstripping regional giants like Nigeria, which scored 62,4, and Egypt at 39,6.

This specific sub-sector analysis examines the level of freedom accessible to the press, encompassing the prevalence of media pluralism, the independence of the media, the milieu in which media operates, incidents of censorship, legislative framework, transparency and the infrastructure underpinning the production of news and information.

My leader, the ABMI 2023 was abuzz with the topic of AI and its interplay with media, ethics and transparency.

Claudia Quinonez, global head of content innovation at Bloomberg News Innovation Lab, demonstrated how Bloomberg News harnesses AI to augment financial storytelling without compromising irreplaceable human judgment.

Despite AI’s invaluable assistance, Quinonez advocated for a careful balance, cautioning against over-reliance on Large Language Models like ChatGPT for content creation.

The dialogue deepened when Nobel Laureate, Filipino-American journalist and author Maria Ressa, a voice of integrity in journalism, voiced her concerns about the risk of AI-generated misinformation, often described as “hallucinations”.

Ressa’s discourse set the tone for responsible AI utilisation, underscoring the need to minimise inaccuracies, particularly gender bias.

Quinonez expounded on the vast capabilities AI presents for journalism. She depicted AI as a transformative apparatus, enhancing efficiency and scalability in newsrooms, and stressed that AI, while beneficial, does not obviate the need for human discernment.

As she elucidated, the infusion of AI into journalistic practices should supplement the depth and context that only human journalists can provide.

Mr President, the pivotal role of media in buttressing democracy was also underscored. Voices like Nobel Laureate Ressa, and jurist and former Constitutional Court judge Albie Sachs, who battled tirelessly for freedom and justice, reminded us of the media’s responsibility.

Our community-based media ought to flourish, they contended, not just to counterbalance power but to disseminate the beauty, values and compassion that form the soul of Africa.

Elaborating on this, the ABMI Conversations titled: “Art and Activism — Telling Our Stories”, highlighted Africa’s burgeoning creative sector.

The discourse, enriched by the insights of influential African-American women such as comedian Yvonne Orji and actress-playwright-activist Danai Gurira, focused on the arts as a critical, dynamic industry.

Orji outlined her transformative journey from public health to entertainment, underscoring the arts’ vitality and the support required for emerging African artists.

Gurira’s powerful narrative, shaped by her time in SA, articulated the indelible link between storytelling and activism, encouraging artists to craft narratives that challenge the status quo and resonate with audiences.

My leader, we cannot afford to let our stories become poison in our veins, as Ben Okri cautioned. They should be the antidote to despondency, a beacon of hope in these times.

Till next week, my man. Send me back to Bloomberg Media to learn how to use AI.

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of South Africa. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za