Opinion | All abuzz with predictions

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! My inbox is swimming in polls, even more polls, and an amusing mix of political analysis, pseudo-analysis and predictions.

The latest buzz? By 2024, Jesus is apparently making a comeback tour of South Africa, and also: the ANC has “reached its zenith”.

Suppose there were other indicators of our country’s vibrancy, which, let’s face it, there might be if we looked hard enough. In that case, our ability to toast to freedom of expression, bravely speak truth to power, and still snooze peacefully in our beds is worth throwing a party for!

The commentariat and most editors practically do cartwheels with joy, announcing to anyone who’ll listen, that the ANC is set for an election tumble.

There’s a certain glee, almost a guilty pleasure, in perusing these articles about the “once-mighty ANC” taking a nosedive. My leader, we are told, without any subtlety, that the end of the ANC is the miracle cure for what “ails the republic”.

If the ANC loses an election, SA Incorporated will supposedly return, phoenix-like, to its “former glory”.

Since I managed to cobble together two coherent sentences in British English, which coincidentally aligned with the DA’s reign in Cape Town and the so-called independent Republic of the Western Cape, we’ve been bombarded with the mantra: “Where we govern, we govern better.”

Since 2016, this bold claim has been put to the real-life test.

The Tshwane Municipality (and the other areas where the DA governs, excluding the Cape Town enclave) is in shambles, broke and broken while under the guard of the Blue Wave.

My leader, nobody can quite remember when South Africa was in its prime, when jobs were plentiful and speaking your mind wasn’t just a pipe dream.

Occasionally, you get this niggling feeling that some folks, especially the commentariat, are looking back with rose-tinted glasses at the “good old days” of apartheid.

They seem to forget that it was in those very days that the ANC, with a bit of help from international sanctions, fought to bring the nationalist party to its knees.

As a washed-out columnist who fumbled a master’s degree in journalism, I’m hardly the one to square up to the high-flying political analysts boasting doctorates from fancy overseas universities, not to mention the editors, with their shiny awards and swanky undergraduate journalism diplomas.

Be that as it may, I do take the nation’s political pulse. Right now, my leader, I can’t hop on the bandwagon and declare that you’ll be warming the opposition benches come next June.

Nor can I wave a flag for your march to the Union Buildings. After our over three-year stint of “co-governing” the country, I sense your disappointment.

Truth be told, when public commentators nail their colours to the mast, they transform the media and commentariat from being society’s reflective “mirror” or a “festival of ideas” into a nosy interest group.

Mr President, it is true that politics is about optics, but journalism isn’t.

Journalism is a unique profession tasked with holding power to account and it has three distinct obligations: its first obligation is to the truth.

Secondly, its loyalty lies with the people, and thirdly, its essence is a discipline of verification. However, the language in the major digital (and print) media is a tad concerning, almost like it’s forgotten the noble cause of our profession.

When editors start playing Game of Thrones with words not rooted in the verification discipline, they’re missing the mark.

Statements such as: “The numbers show”, “they won’t be coming back” and “the ANC has lost the authority to govern”, are classic examples.

Strangely, it seems only one editor has his story straight. While nodding along with the chorus about the governing party’s flaws, he said in his editorial this week: “The ANC is set to remain the dominant force in our politics, at least until 2029.”

As a man of the people, I’ve done some number crunching.

The linear regression model predicts a 9,60% decrease in ANC support for 2024 without a compelling narrative, assuming no effective campaigning, die-hard supporters staying away and no sympathy votes from ANC-led programme beneficiaries.

This pegs ANC support at 47,4% — a worst-case scenario — yet it will still lead a coalition government.

Thus, claims about the end of ANC rule are highly exaggerated. Am I happy? That’s neither here nor there because that’s not the point of this letter.

Till next week, my man. “Send me back to the IEC House.”

