Opinion | An unenviable task

Cyril Madlala

Delivering the State of the Nation Address is at the best of times an unenviable task, as will be confirmed once again when President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the podium this evening.

And I am not even talking about the planned disruptive theatrics of elements bent on abusing the occasion to shift the spotlight to themselves at the expense of the decorum that should characterise the event.

After all, diplomats and many other important guests who sacrifice their evening to honour the invitation deserve to be respected if our country is to be taken seriously.

But then for some, there is no virtue in civility.

Anyway, that is a distraction.

The essence of the occasion is the speech itself as an important milestone for the nation to make an honest appraisal of where it is on its political, social and economic trajectory. It is an opportunity for our leader to spell out key government policy objectives and what we can expect to be achieved in the year ahead.

We expect the president to be honest and acknowledge failures, but critically leave us with a distinct sense that he is on top of things and has lined up key interventions to give us comfort about the future of our children in South Africa.

By any measure, this is a difficult job.

Let alone for somebody who honestly, would rather be enjoying his wealth than having to put up with some of the nonsense that goes on in that chamber.

Our expectations and priorities as a nation are a bundle of contradictions.

While some identify great potential returns for our tourism industry if we invest R1 billion with an English Premiership football club, others scream blue murder.

Some see our abundant coal reserves as our salvation for the foreseeable future, while those who can, afford to punt renewable energy with vigour.

The opposition is baying for the blood of the ruling African National Congress while vultures eye the presidential seat ominously.

The disaster that is Eskom must rank among the worst burdens on the shoulders of any political party going for re-election in a few months.

Occasionally, opposition parties make valid and well-considered assessments of any State of the Nation Address.

However, it is also true that inherent in their reason for being is essentially to find fault with whatever Ramaphosa will say.

Even among the ANC’s own allies, there are often conflicting interests to be balanced.

The workers’ “living wage” demands often scare away investors who do not thrive in an unstable environment of work stoppages.

Because he has a business background, Ramaphosa is often accused of structuring the economy to enhance opportunities for investor friends.

Of course, we need more investment to create more jobs.

Within his own organisation Ramaphosa has been ducking missiles from comrades who doubt his ability to lead.

Now, as he prepares for the final lap of his term as president of the republic, he is expected to constitute a strong team that will stand firmly behind him.

The question is whether he can succeed if he saddles himself with those who doubt he should hold the reins.

I have often thought that in South Africa there could only be one perfect State of the Nation Address — ever.

That was then president Nelson Mandela’s message to the nation on May 24, 1994, following the first democratic elections.

Inspired by the story of Ingrid Jonker who he described as “both a poet and a South African”, he said she was “both an Afrikaner and an African. She was both an artist and a human being”.

By anchoring his speech on an Afrikaner whose forefathers had also gone to war for the right to be South Africans, Mandela conveyed a strong sense that a new chapter was being opened for all.

“And so we must, constrained by and yet regardless of the accumulated effect of our historical burdens, seize the time to define for ourselves what we want to make of our shared destiny,” he said.

He elaborated on the true meaning, justification and purpose of the Reconstruction and Development Programme and identified things without which the flagship programme would lose all legitimacy.

As Ramaphosa delivers his address almost three decades later, long after the RDP was jettisoned, many agree that things fell apart along the way.

It is not inspiration from great poets that Ramaphosa needs now.

It worked for Madiba despite glaring shortcomings in his poetry rendition skills.

A lot has happened since then, but we are here now.

The nation expects the president to assure us that we are not in free-fall.

We expect him to outline broad strategic thrusts that his ministers will elaborate on in budget speeches.

It is not an easy task, nor one that we could confidently say there is somebody else out there who could do it better, otherwise we would have voted for them a long time ago.

What we have is what we deserve.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.