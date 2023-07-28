Opinion | Banana republic

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, our country is teetering on the edge of an abyss.

The news cycle last weekend was nothing short of startling.

The Amadelangokubona Business Forum, also known as the construction mafia, has brazenly demanded a staggering R5 million from the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality as a protection fee.

They claim to have safeguarded Durban’s vital public infrastructure during the Zuma riots in July 2021, but there is no evidence that they were ever contracted to provide this service.

Their demands are nothing more than extortion.

What astonishes me even more is that this criminal outfit has disrupted and extorted over 180 infrastructure projects worth a mind-boggling R63 billion since 2019.

They have been terrorising contractors with apparent impunity, demanding protection money (30%) and threatening violence if their demands are not met.

One would think that such blatant extortion would be met with swift action by the government, including the Presidency, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and South African Police Services.

Yet, the mafia seems to continue their lucrative operations unchallenged.

Moreover, ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo has acknowledged meeting with the self-proclaimed “reformed” former criminal, Bhamuza Mnyandu, the alleged president of the Amadelangokubona Business Forum.

This is astounding as it raises questions about the connections and motivations behind such encounters.

How can it be that some ANC leaders appear to know the name, surname and possibly even the address of the infamous mafia boss?

Furthermore, Mtolo has admitted to referring Mnyandu to his comrades and the municipality leadership.

This is indeed perplexing as it begs the question of how any ANC leader could, in good conscience, facilitate the business of this well-known and dangerous mafia.

Not so long ago, KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Sipho Nkosi expressed his “crazy” idea of becoming a “hero” by single-handedly negotiating with the mafia bosses to end the hostilities.

As a result, he faced criticism and was reprimanded by opposition parties and higher-ups within the ANC.

The ANC’s head of the economic transformation committee, Mmamoloko Kubayi, vowed never to negotiate with the construction mafia, likening it to negotiating with terrorists.

But it seems that in KwaZulu-Natal, ANC leaders are free to fraternise with the mafia bosses and admit to it in the national press.

My leader, the Association of Construction Project Managers reveals that your law-enforcement agencies often declare that extortion matters are beyond their jurisdiction, leaving us paralysed by such incompetence.

Yet a rough calculation indicates that 30% of R63 billion amounts to a staggering R18,9 billion in just under four years, making this nefarious operation the most lucrative business in South Africa.

Nevertheless, there has been no direct confrontation between the mafia and the SAPS tactical units, such as the Special Task Force, National Intervention Unit (NIU), and Counter Assault Teams (CAT), despite R63 billion worth of projects being held hostage by these extortionists.

Instead of facing these criminals head-on, our well-trained police officers are used to escort precious cargo, “our leaders”, and occasionally rough up citizens on the highways.

It is cold comfort that according to Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala, at least 605 suspects linked to the construction mafia have been arrested “peacefully”.

This is unbelievable.

Even more bewildering is the inaction of the NPA, which has failed to convict any well-known mafia boss for 53 months (since 2019) or even the boss’s minor underlings.

This truly feels like a plot from a script of a banana republic drama so big as to rival the DSTV blockbuster series Shaka iLembe.

I find it deeply troubling that as the news broke last Sunday, you, my leader, issued no statement condemning this behaviour.

Instead, you find yourself in Moscow, schmoozing up to a wanted war criminal, President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Meanwhile, your subordinates are plotting the demise of our private health system to pave the way for an R500 billion single fund for unbridled looting.

Truly, we are living in a banana republic where the absurd has become the norm, and accountability is a mere illusion.

It’s time for a national reset of our public affairs.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me nowhere. I quit.”

