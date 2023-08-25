Opinion | Better economics

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho!

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with your esteemed besties from Brics jetted to our shores, you have been grinning from ear to ear.

These are indeed the best of times.

Even the non-scandal of Phala Phala magnitude hasn’t “perfected” or become your political Waterloo.

In Zululand, they call you “uphunyuka bemphethe” (he who rises above storms).

My leader, there’s propaganda from some quarters that uBaba single-handedly brought us to the Brics alliance, and you, as a poster boy of White Monopoly Capital, will decouple us.

ALSO READ | Brics to admit six new members next year

Yet here you stand, Matamela, soaring without the safety net of that once-suggested six-month presidential internship, blazing your own trail.

No wonder you decided to assert your authority by deploying a couple of fighter jets during the 15th Brics Summit held this week at the Sandton Convention Centre and attended by over 30 heads of state.

You rallied the Special Forces, spread the lavish red carpet, and capped it off with a resounding 21-gun salute for Jinping.

That’s my president!

I appreciate displays of power, but even more so, the intricate ballet of geopolitics.

Mr President, even a toddler playing peek-a-boo under a colourful blanket would know better than to assume Brics is just a minor player on the international stage.

Today, even without the 20 additional members waiting in the wings, Brics is already more significant than the G7, which consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

These are better known as the association of the Western “wealthiest” (imperial) nations.

My leader, the world’s economic landscape, has experienced significant shifts over the past few decades.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the Brics countries contribute 32,1% to the global gross domestic product, up from 16,9% in 1995, surpassing the G7’s 29,9%.

ALSO READ | Brics leaders water down criticism of West

Brics represents 43% of the world’s population (3,24 billion people) and 16% of global trade, whereas the G7 accounts for 10% of the global population with 0,8 billion people.

The prominence of the Brics nations, Mr President, especially in relation to South Africa and the ANC, is monumental.

As a counter to the G7’s dominance, Brics signifies a major geopolitical seismic shift, challenging traditional Western hegemony.

Tell your besties to accelerate the introduction of common Brics currency to challenge the U.S. dollar (USD), aim to make the Brics “New Development” Bank larger than the World Bank by 2050, and cut Washington down to size.

For 50 years, the mighty USD has ruled global trade.

Yet, its reign is shaken by the winds of de-dollarisation, fuelled by its unpredictable nature and Uncle Sam’s strong-arm tactics.

Enter Brics, leading the charge to dethrone the dollar and reset the global financial architecture.

The 2023 G7 Summit in Hiroshima highlighted that while the G7 acknowledges the significance of China and does not intend to decouple it, it resolved to remain committed to its core values, i.e. neo-colonial capture and imperialist plunder.

In contrast, Brics is shaping a global political, economic and financial structure grounded in equity, balance and multilateralism.

This is reflected in Brics’ annual engagement in over 160 political, security, economic, financial and socio-cultural meetings.

Clearly, Brics seeks to drive the global sustainable development agenda, advocate for the betterment of humanity and champion a new world order.

Truth be told, South Africa’s involvement in Brics aligns seamlessly with the ANC’s enduring ethos of internationalism, pan-Africanism and continental solidarity.

Since its inception, the ANC has championed a world that is humane, just, equitable, democratic and free.

At Nasrec 2.0, the 55th conference resolution emphasised the need for a counterweight to former imperial forces, positioning Brics as instrumental in actualising the ANC’s historic mission to, “building a better Africa and better world”.

My leader, Brics offers South Africa vast economic opportunities.

ALSO READ | BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa

We will benefit through intra-Brics trade, investment, tourism, skills and tech transfers.

As you illustrated, my leader, trade with China rose from under R1 billion in 1998 to R614 billion in 2022.

Leveraging Brics, we must aim to rectify trade imbalances, promoting our value-added goods in member markets.

With apologies to Goldman Sachs’s former chief economist Jim O’Neill, the world needs better economic Brics.

Until next week, my leader. Send me to the 16th Brics Summit.

• Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of South Africa. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available at www.madeindurban.co.za