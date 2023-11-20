Opinion | Black woman magic

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Dwasaho! If you could hazard a guess, my leader, you’d find me a descendant of a black woman who once laboured on the farms in Vryheid.

She juggled raising her seven ailing children and countless others, thanks to my father’s prolific contributions across Zululand.

My respect for black women is immense, as they combat the formidable trio of challenges: patriarchy, inequality and poverty, all while often being the family’s primary breadwinner.

A staggering 60% of these formidable women manage this feat! It’s like being a superhero without the fancy cape or the Hollywood film deal. Back in the day at Durban’s Diakonia Centre, my boss Janine Hicks, a white woman, had a knack for nurturing hidden talents, notably mine.

Then, at The Witness (Mirror newspaper), I was under the wing of another remarkable woman, Noelene Barbeau. Neither ever tried to overshadow this middle-aged black man fumbling through training.

Instead, they played a pivotal role in chiselling and moulding me into the columnist you’re reading now.

And, my leader, would you believe it? I was always the taller one in the room — not that it mattered, but it did wonders for my posture! Recently, I’ve been left utterly gobsmacked by events involving formidable black women like KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, our Public Protector.

Picture this: during the Rugby World Cup trophy tour, ANC chairperson S’boniso Duma is lifting the trophy with Eben Etzebeth, casting a literal and metaphorical shadow over Dube-Ncube.

Bheki Mtolo, the ANC provincial secretary, chalked it up to a height difference, but let’s be honest, it smacks of something more insidious.

It’s as if the trophy was a magic wand revealing the invisibility spell often cast on black women leaders. Quite the spectacle, isn’t it?

My leader, a tip of the hat to the ANC Women’s League for its crusade against the “blatant sexism” in the trophy-lifting saga.

It’s not every day you see such a spirited defence against the overshadowing of our premier. Its criticism of Duma isn’t just about who stands where in a photo; it’s a spotlight on the perennial game of, “Now You See Her, Now You Don’t”, played with black women leaders.

The ANCWL, like detectives in a grand mystery of missing recognition, is on a mission to ensure black women in power aren’t just part of the backdrop.

Their resolve is as commendable as necessary in the quest for equality and the right to stand tall (or at least be seen) in leadership roles.

My leader, the responses from Mtolo, a man seemingly short on political acumen, and Mafika Mndebele, are a bit like a poorly staged magic trick — unconvincing and missing the point.

Suggesting that the incident was exaggerated or the video doctored is like saying the moon landing was a film set — entertaining but hardly credible.

This isn’t just a squabble over who gets to lift a trophy; it’s about acknowledging and valuing the role of black women in leadership.

Instead of brushing it under the carpet, we ought to use this as a springboard for deeper discussions about how women in power are treated, don’t you think? Mr President, the recent barbs thrown at Advocate Gcaleka by DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach have left me in utter astonishment.

Breytenbach’s insinuation that Gcaleka’s rise was less about her grey matter and more about whom she might know in the biblical sense is quite a low blow.

It’s not just a swipe at her professional integrity, it’s the perpetuation of that tired old trope that black women climb the ladder of success not by their merit but by other means.

Gcaleka’s response to the unwarranted jibes, highlighting her credentials and unwavering commitment to the rule of law and fairness, was like watching a master class in grace under fire.

It’s impressive, akin to a ballet dancer performing a pirouette in the middle of a rugby scrum.

Her focus on her duties as Public Protector, amid such personal barbs, is as commendable as a tightrope walker juggling flaming torches.

This illustrates perfectly the resilience and determination of black women in leadership who often deal with criticism with the same ease as one swats away a pesky fly.

As we ponder over these events, it’s crucial to remember the bigger picture: the pressing need to hoist black women in leadership onto the pedestal they deserve.

Till next week, my man. “Send me to KwaS’bunjane cemetery to report the abnormality to my mother, MaMlambo.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller, he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of SA. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za