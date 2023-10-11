Opinion | Crises everywhere

By Jonathan Erasmus

Despite having spent most of my working life consuming news, and having grown a thick skin to absorb the barrage of bad news, the last few months have been among the most trying and the months ahead look no better.

At the heart of my deflated spirit is the reality that we are in a country quite clearly on a rapid downward spiral, likely already out of control, and the good guys, as many of us believe we are, are very likely losing.

And in the criminality that takes place before us, many of us are questioning the morality of our fellow South Africans perpetuating the crimes, and by extension our very own humanity.

Unless it is someone you know, a murder today is overshadowed by a murder tomorrow.

The anger from one heinous crime quickly subsides as we move to the next grotesque act of violence or outrageous corruption scandal.

When we open our phones or watch television, we see government ministers lie, obfuscate or scapegoat.

It has become completely normalised.

By the end of next year, we will have the first generation of children leaving school who have lived their entire life with load shedding.

I am in the game of looking for positive results, mobilising communities, holding power to account and driving change, and yet I find myself looking for answers.

I am watching my home town fall apart, yet the mayor lies that it is not.

I am watching the value of my property decrease yet my rates increase and services evaporate.

The levels of lawlessness are unbelievable.

There was a drive-by shooting outside a local school recently.

But you probably never heard of it as it was overshadowed by an equally dramatic act in your local area.

And as we continue to roll out of bed to fight another day in a country with diminishing returns, the pace and intensity of the chaos that engulfs our villages, towns, provinces and country is only going to accelerate as we hurtle towards the 2024 National Election.

We are in for a monumental tsunami of emotion, an unparalleled economic roller coaster, protests on a scale like never before and very possibly political violence reminiscent of the struggle days pre-1994.

So I ask again: how do we stay positive?

There is sadly no simple answer.

To win we need to work hard and we need to get in front of the curve first before we even begin to see results.

But before we even get to this point there are some things we need to do.

The first is we must get the basics right.

Organised communities are much more effective than individuals on lone crusades.

We need to work together.

Without this key component, everything else falters.

Secondly, we need to capacitate our community organisations with resources and capital.

Community organisations need money and human capital to fight and hold government accountable.

There is no way around this.

Thirdly, we need to work with, learn from and network with community organisations beyond our community borders.

You will be amazed by how much you will learn by spending just two hours with like-minded communities from the other side of town once a quarter.

And lastly, our community organisations need to be clear on their vision and mission, and they must remain focused on the plan of action.

A shotgun approach will not work.

The only way that the good guys win is by being consistent and staying focused.

Consistency and focus are our primary weapons in this fight, and it is a fight, almost on a revolutionary scale.

Our faces may not be emboldened on flags or t-shirts, or our portraits immortalised like Che Guevara and sold to misled beret-wearing youths, but we will hopefully one day sit in the smugness that the local park’s lawn is cut twice a month, our rivers are clean, water comes out of the tap, that there is a functional recycling programme and that our properties are desirable to others, because of the work we have done.

Because communities are us and we are them.

• Jonathan Erasmus is a researcher and writer for Outa, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.