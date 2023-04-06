Opinion | DA’s fear mongering

By Cyril Madlala

I am not a political strategist.

That is perhaps why I don’t understand the Democratic Alliance’s reasoning that we should vote for it next year to prevent an ANC/EFF coalition that it presumes would expropriate property without compensation and abolish private property rights.

Invigorated by his re-election to lead the party into the crucial polls, John Steenhuisen has rung the alarm bells that this combination will nationalise business, banks and mines.

Really? In 2024?

That was the commitment in the Freedom Charter of 1955 when the people were meant to govern.

We now know that by the time Nelson Mandela became the president of South Africa in 1994, he had been persuaded by his capitalist friends that nationalisation was out of the question if the foundations of our economic system were not to collapse under future ANC rule.

The property clause in the Constitution was among the very last to be agreed upon during the negotiations, precisely because there was sensitivity regarding investor confidence in an economy that gave no guarantees about the security of their investment.

In any case, SA is a constitutional democracy.

There is more than a handful of non-governmental organisations that have abundant resources and an insatiable appetite to challenge the constitutionality of any move to deprive anybody of their legally acquired private property.

The DA’s fear-mongering is indeed reminiscent of the “swart gevaar” and communism red flags that the erstwhile National Party raised and cautioned the white electorate about when it sought to entrench apartheid and exclude the majority black population from political power.

We were made to believe that horrible things were happening to people beyond the Iron Curtain and that the ANC’s communist allies wanted it to follow their example after destroying capitalism in South Africa.

The Nats need not have feared.

Once ANC leaders were exposed to the nice things in life enjoyed under capitalism, they could not resist the temptation to nibble at the generous crumbs that came their way.

Today, they are so entangled in capitalist ventures that they would be the first buffer against any violation of private property rights.

The DA should therefore try to sell us a different dummy.

But Steenhuisen could be onto something with this political approach.

I have noted that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has also adopted a strategy of drawing the voters’ attention to the IFP’s sins of the past — real or imagined.

While voters in local government by-elections want to hear that the ANC will fix the potholes, collect the refuse and end load shedding, some of its senior leaders in the province are more interested in expending energy projecting the IFP as a party that collaborated with the apartheid regime and was responsible for some of the most gruesome atrocities of that era.

Besides the fact that innocent women and children both sides of the ANC/IFP conflict perished, it is grossly irresponsible in 2023 for anyone to stoke memories of a conflagration that had the potential to derail the very democracy we have.

Very few, if any, of those who survived that conflict would want to revisit it.

Many have moved on with their lives, enjoying the freedom that allows members of the same family to belong to as many different parties as they wish.

Grandparents may have sworn to lay down their lives for Inkatha; the father may have died in exile in ANC camps, while the granddaughter thinks that EFF ideas and tendencies imbibed at varsity should inspire all in her household.

The fluidity of our politics means that ahead of the elections next year, every eligible voter is ready to be persuaded to vote for the DA, the ANC or anybody else.

I am just not certain that imaginary fears about an ANC/EFF coalition that may or may not happen, or the IFP’s past which may or may not be relevant to address today’s issues, are the way to lure voters.

The DA’s challenge is to attract Africans in greater numbers for the simple reason that it is the only route to electoral victory.

It might be the most racially diverse party in terms of membership, but the demographic percentages of the country dictate that much more needs to be done to bring in the necessary numbers.

And of course, the party has to come up with a more convincing reason for the exodus of senior African leaders from its ranks.

There must be fundamental issues that have caused such a range of personalities to turn their back on a project with such potential to offer SA a viable alternative to the ANC.

Unfortunately for the DA, as these leaders depart, they launch their own parties and thus further fragment the opposition ranks.

This has been going on for too long, which indicates that there is a fundamental flaw in the DA’s diagnosis of the problem.

That is, if it thinks this is a problem in the first place, as some of us think. But then, we are no political strategists.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.