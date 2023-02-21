Opinion | Electoral games

Cyril Madlala

Nothing inspires politicians to perform optimally as much as the prospect of losing or gaining power.

We should therefore rejoice that 2023 is upon us and very soon we shall have an opportunity to elect our new government.

Our seventh national and provincial elections since the end of apartheid will be next year.

For the first time, there is panic among the ranks of the ruling ANC that it might slip below the 50% mark of electoral support and thus be forced into undesirable coalitions.

ALSO READ | Cogta MEC accused of being part of an ANC campaign to dislodge IFP from power

Similarly, opposition parties are salivating at the possibility of a South Africa not led by a liberation movement whose struggle credentials previously virtually guaranteed them support from the majority of the population.

But like the many great liberation struggle political parties of yore that fought the wars and led their countries to independence from colonial rule across the African continent, the ANC has lost its shine.

Its analysis and self-introspection have sounded the alarm bells that its traditional support base has lost confidence in the organisation to self-correct and salvage victory next year in the face of glaring governance failures.

The older generation that identified with the history of the ANC, and owed an eternal debt to the party in recognition of the selflessness of those who went to prison or died for freedom, now watches hopelessly as their treasure is plundered by the new generation of leadership.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa slams negativity of opposition parties

Its offshoots cannot wait to deliver the final blow and consign the ANC to the political wilderness. Across the opposition benches, the Democratic Alliance is almost certain of victory in the Western Cape, while Inkatha Freedom Party hopes to recapture KwaZulu-Natal next year.

Smaller parties are springing up all over the place, positioning themselves to be invited to form coalition governments that will be inevitable if the ANC drops below 50%.

Between now and the elections, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has an opportunity to plug the gaps and choose the best among its members to lift the gloom around service delivery shortcomings.

Any party in power always has a distinct advantage over its opponents during elections. The benefits of incumbency are considerable in leveraging support.

As we often witness during local government by-elections, all parties send in their big guns, knocking on doors in the most remote of rural areas.

Families that for years have only known famine receive large bags of rice, vegetables and other groceries that remind them of how things could have turned out if a better life had been for all.

ALSO READ | DA leadership battle heating up

Not to be outdone, similar antics will be employed by the opposition.

Politicians will be special guests at church services, and perhaps in return for a “small donation”, will be allowed to say a few words to the congregation.

Night clubs and taverns are not out of bounds and “unannounced visits” to hospitals and schools become regular items in politicians’ diaries.

But 2024 will be different.

The most unsophisticated voter has now seen and heard it all before — the promises that are never fulfilled.

My sense is that whereas previously disgruntled voters chose to disengage from politics and stayed away during elections, this time around there is an appreciation of how bad things can get if politicians are given a blank cheque.

Much of the political sentiment will revolve around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s performance as head of both the ANC and government.

As always, KwaZulu-Natal will be tricky for him as some ANC supporters like to associate him with things he has nothing to do with, such as former President Jacob Zuma’s brushes with the law and his endless litigation against the state.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has reshuffled her executive council to accommodate former ANC chief whip, Super Zuma.

ALSO READ | Cabinet ministers face the axe

He comes in to replace former premier Sihle Zikalala, who has been sworn in as an MP.

As a former provincial secretary, Zuma is a seasoned leader of the ANC who has, however, previously been overlooked for elevation while a younger cohort of former leaders of the ANC Youth League was preferred.

He comes in during a difficult period and has been assigned agriculture and rural development, a portfolio that has been in the doldrums for many years.

It has been dogged by scandals ranging from the infamous Nguni cattle that ended up in politicians’ kraals; some R200million for drought relief that evaporated and farms that were supposed to have been restored to families that were forcefully removed but ended up in the hands of politicians.

Nothing of this is of Zuma’s making. It is, however, his baggage as he goes out with his political party to convince the electorate that despite a past with such blemishes by those who came before him many political seasons ago, change for the better is possible.

Let the electoral games begin.

•Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.