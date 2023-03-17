Opinion | Executive proportions

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, does size matter?

As we witness the ever-growing behemoth that is our cabinet, we are left wondering whether this unwieldy assembly will genuinely serve the people or simply devour resources in a relentless pursuit of the politics of folly.

Our colourful political tapestry is woven with threads of bold promises, and yet, these threads appear as malleable as the finest silk.

Back in the halcyon days of 2018, you stood before the House of Nothingness delivering your “Thuma Mina” magnum opus and vowed to shear the overgrown foliage of the national executive.

In 2019, you skilfully wielded the pruning shears, reducing the number of ministers from 36 to 28.

Yet, in a clever move reminiscent of a shrewd chess player (uBaba) you added 34 deputies to the mix.

A master class in the distribution of political largesse.

Fast forward to 2023, the size of the executive has expanded like a buffalo gorging itself on the lush pastures of your very own Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Today, we find ourselves gazing upon an executive that has ballooned to 30 ministers, including the mysterious addition of a minister of Electricity.

Indeed, you insist that the size of our government should be tailored to the nation’s needs and not reduced to a mere head-counting exercise.

However, it appears that the needle and thread of political necessity have been wielded with the finesse of a drunken seamstress.

As we turn our gaze towards the costs incurred by the expansion of this esteemed executive, we can’t help but notice that it seems to be a case of “more hands, less work”.

The people, eager for change and progress, are left scratching their heads, wondering if this larger executive is akin to a parade of zebras: impressive in numbers, yet lacking the prowess of a lion to confront the challenges facing our nation head-on.

Despite the increasing number of ministers and deputy ministers, we are left pondering a harsh reality: has this growth translated into improved service delivery, or are we merely funding a grand display of political patronage?

With every additional minister, the nation’s coffers are strained, and the burden of maintaining the aristocrats of the revolution weighs heavily on the shoulders of our already overburdened taxpayers.

Alas, the evidence before us paints a grim picture.

Corruption, that insidious parasite, continues to thrive, leeching away our nation’s lifeblood while leaving our people’s dreams in tatters.

Meanwhile, load shedding casts its dark and intermittent shadow over our daily lives, an unwelcome reminder of our energy crisis, seemingly undeterred by the addition of a dedicated minister of Electricity.

It is time to reassess our beloved country’s trajectory, hold our leaders accountable for their actions, and ensure that those appointed to serve the people do so with diligence and unwavering commitment.

We must not allow the lure of power and influence to distract us from the ultimate goal: a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous society.

Furthermore, the presence of controversial politicians within the executive, those whose names were uttered in hushed tones during the Zondo Commission’s revelations, raises eyebrows and questions about the integrity of our government.

Are we to trust that these individuals, tainted by allegations of malfeasance, will suddenly transform into virtuous guardians of the public interest?

Or are we to accept that the political game is one of shadows and whispers, where loyalty is rewarded, and transgressions are swept under the proverbial rug?

The time has come, Mr President, for the nation to demand more than just a growing executive.

We yearn for true progress, transparency and the restoration of public trust. Let us hope that your leadership will guide us towards that brighter future.

So, Mr President, as you navigate the tempestuous seas of South African politics, remember that this lowly paid newspaperman will be there to document every twist and turn of your political games.

As the eHabeni warrior, I must hold you accountable and remind the “masses of our people” of all the promises that once echoed through the hallowed offices and halls of the Union Buildings and Houses of Nothingness, respectively.

Oh, valiant Lindiwe “Princess of the Revolution” Sisulu, whose fire burned bright, you called the president a “liar”, so bold; alas, the winds of change have swept you away.

Goodbye.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to be cabinet room to be a fly on the wall.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za