Opinion | From crisis to recovery

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! May the chilly Pretoria winds be comforted by the warmth of our collective hope.

I am writing to you today to discuss the recent significant decisions that have been taken by the government and big business.

These decisions are a central theme in our current political discourse and I believe they deserve our full attention.

As we reflect on these matters, I am reminded of the importance of treating the task of steadying the South African ship, akin to preventing a disaster like the Titanic, as a full-time commitment, not a mere side hustle amid counting Ankole cattle and attending auctions — I digress.

I am certain you know the South African adage that reflects the interface of business and politics, cautioning: “When you dine with the devil, bring a long spoon.”

Remember the CEO Initiative during the era of our former beloved, Gupta-loving and illustrious ex-president Jacob Zuma, uBaba?

A wonderful project, launched with more enthusiasm than a hipster discovering a new vegan café, only to be cut short due to the firing of a finance minister.

It was like a thrilling cricket match interrupted by rain.

This experience taught us an important lesson: we must be consistent when dealing with big business.

We cannot afford to start and stop initiatives at the whim of political expediency.

This new tango with big business, on which you updated the nation this week, is commendable.

And the progress reported in the areas of energy, transport, logistics, crime and corruption, is like a soothing African sunset after a sweltering day.

A glimmer of hope twinkles in every South African’s eye, and there is a palpable sense of expectation, like waiting for the final whistle in a nail-biting Banyana Banyana match.

Your courting of 115 CEOs has been quite the show.

A spectacle, a statement of belief in our vision and a shout of optimism in the growth potential.

Together, we can create a symphony of growth and prosperity.

Allow me to highlight the key initiatives that are propelling us from crises towards economic recovery.

Energy Action Plan (EAP): Significant progress has been made in implementing the EAP to address the energy crisis.

This includes a focused plan to end load shedding, regulatory reforms and steps to increase private-sector investment in energy.

The aim is to recover around 5,4 GW over the next 12 months.

National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC): The NLCC has focused on commodity export supply chains such as coal, iron ore, manganese, chrome and magnetite.

Corridor Recovery Teams have been formed to address performance constraints, and a Container Corridor Recovery team is being constituted to tackle shipping and logistics challenges.

Joint Initiative against Crime and Corruption (JICC): The JICC brings together representatives from law-enforcement agencies and businesses to combat crime and corruption. Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA) is being established to coordinate the interface with the government.

Initiatives to support the South African Police Service (SAPS) in crime detection and response are being identified, including optimising the 10111 helpline.

My leader, one misstep could lead us into an abyss more profound than Kimberley’s Big Hole in this intricate dance with big businesses.

Remember, Mr President, we are not alone in this dance.

The rhythm of the people must match the rhythm of the state.

This is a performance for all of South Africa, not just the privileged few.

Let’s focus on taking those bold and urgent actions.

After all, it’s the South African way, isn’t it?

Face the beast head-on, show it the strength of our unity, and dare it to defy us.

We’ve conquered the biting cold of winter, the heat of the Kalahari and the roar of the Springbok.

There’s no challenge too big or too complicated for us to overcome.

Together, we can craft a thriving, inclusive economy as a unified front of government and big business.

A society where no one is left behind, every child has a chance at greatness, and every gogo can rest easy knowing her grandchildren have a bright future.

Here’s to a brighter tomorrow, Mr President.

May we weather the storms and bask in the sunshine together.

After all, that’s what makes us South African, isn’t it?

Till next week, my man. “Send me to the JSE.”

