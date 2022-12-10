Opinion | Good times in the big city

Stephanie Saville

It’s Sunday afternoon.

Outside the window, mist swirls making the massive trees outside take on a dream-like appearance.

They’re there but not there, their presence ebbing and flowing as the mist retreats and closes in again.

I’ve worked the Sunday shift from the comfy confines of bat cave.

I’m writing this column early because I know I’ve got a busy week ahead of me. Why?

Well, firstly lots of editorial staff are already taking their well-deserved annual leave.

It’s been a really busy, and often stressful, year.

We’ve changed ownership, software systems and packed up our offices and moved premises.

We’ve lost hugely valued staff and gained some enthusiastic new ones.

These things are stressful to negotiate, but we’ve come through them.

So, this week it’s going to be busy while we all roll up our sleeves and take on the extra responsibilities of those who are having their well-deserved breaks.

In a week’s time, I’m off on mine.

I’d planned it long before the ANC conference, but I am narked I’ll be missing out on being in the newsroom as the conference unfolds.

But, family comes first sometimes and there’s a host of them coming!

It’s not been long since I’ve seen the kids though.

After a long gap, because of work and home demands, the guy and I spent a few days in Jo’burg recently.

In one instance on the weekend I was struck by the difference between us and many born and bred Jo’burgers.

Now, I always tell people not to generalise, but there really were some noticeable differences between us.

I was left wondering if it’s because we’re just inherently less concerned here than they are about image and being seen, or if it’s because they do in fact just learn how to spend leisure time differently to the way we do.

Here’s where it was particularly evident.

We thought it would be nice to go to a market at the Jo’burg Botanical Gardens, at Emmarentia.

The market was open to people and their dogs.

While the Bot Garden is free to enter, we had to pay R30 per person to get into the market itself. (To keep out the riff-raff I wondered?)

Now ‘Maritzburg people would have been there with their mutts on leads and everyone would be dressed casually.

It would have been lovely in our own kind of way.

Jo’burg people don’t seem to have mutts.

Or if they do, they definitely don’t show them off.

They keep them at home and hide them behind high walls.

I swear that 98% of the dogs that were there on designer leads were purebreds.

They were not your average Labby, German shepherd or pavement special.

These were fancy breeds in all shapes and sizes and in colours so rare I’ve never seen them on dogs before.

They’d be called champagne, charcoal, gold or crème fraiche perhaps, tan or even blue.

They were bi-colour, tricolour and even patterned.

They don’t seem to have brown, black or cream dogs.

A quick Google tells me the colour of a dog can even be Merle: “This pattern happens when a dog’s colours are mixed in with white in spots and patches.”

I saw a dog like that.

I never loved any of my dogs less because they were “SPCA specials”.

I remember the child, aged about eight or nine, entering our darling boy — a cheeky x-pom who lived to the ripe old age of 21 and believed he could win a fight with a German Shepherd — in a dog show.

She was so hurt when he didn’t get a place because she really thought he was the obvious winner.

Why could the judges not realise that, when to us, he was the fanciest, prettiest, most majestic dog there.

The Jo’burg market itself was not messing around.

It was so smart!

There was an entire section of the most beautiful vintage clothes of all hues and designs.

How I wished I was a few sizes smaller to be able to fit into some of those creations.

Then there were upmarket bird feeders (no nails hammered into a tree like ours have for fruit), beauty products whose prices would make your eyes water never mind sparkle, and more marijuana-themed things than I could count.

I had no idea the things you could do with dope.

Who’d have thought it?

The stalls aimed at the dog lovers were exclusive, the costume jewellery stalls way too expensive and the general atmosphere as posh as anything.

The people who swanned their way around the market were toffed up to the nines.

Many wore what looked like they were in designer wear, even when wearing shorts and a T-shirt and takkies.

They were all properly groomed.

Hair, nails, beards.

I was just happy I’d run a comb through my hair and put some mascara on.

Then there were the food stalls.

People at 10.30 am were already quaffing champagne in ice buckets and cocktails.

A bit early, I thought!

We stuck to coffee and lemonade.

For food, we were drawn to a stall selling exotic-looking wraps in an eastern style.

We ordered a variety, and after adding lots of salt we found they did have some flavour after all.

For dessert we got to sample a treat we’ve been dying to try for ages.

A good old favourite TV character of ours is Tony Soprano.

Those who watched the series will know the mafia boss had a soft spot for cannoli.

We’d never had it.

You don’t just find cannoli here.

But there, like a beacon to those craving a new experience, was a stall selling only cannoli.

They came in three flavours: chocolate, pistachio and vanilla.

We tried the lot.

We bought a box of six (worth it for the experience) and feasted on them at home later.

The texture, the flavour and the oozing were just too delicious.

The market was a feast for the senses.

It was something completely different.

Watching the people, seeing the different stuff on offer at the stalls and the cosmopolitan vibe was marvellous.

And that’s what we all need from time to time, a change to awaken our minds to the fact that another way of life exists.

Even if it is only in Jo’burg. I hope you’ve got your time off booked by now.

As I finish this up on Thursday morning, I see that thanks to Cyril Ramaphosa there is another public holiday now on December 27.

Not sure how business feels about that, with stage 6 playing havoc with their takings this month …

My wish for you today?

May the World Cup matches you want to watch not clash with load shedding. Hang in there you lot.

• Stephanie Saville is the editor of The Witness.