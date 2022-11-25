Opinion | Hail Cyril Ramaphosa!

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! My President, I see you jetted off to the United Kingdom for a state visit this week to demand reparation for colonialism and the return of our stolen gold and diamonds parcel; and to sort out political uncertainty caused by the Brits’ failure to keep a prime minister in power for longer than 51 days.

I feared that while on board the presidential jet, the UK Conservative Party politicians would do what UK politicians are famous for, remove Prime Minister Rishi Sunak from power in two shakes of a lamb’s tail.

But then I remembered that this wasn’t going to happen.

Rishi is no novice.

Firstly, he is a British man of Indian heritage and a billionaire; thus, he can buy his way out of trouble like you did during the 54th ANC national conference in 2017.

A little bird said to me that Rishi is our comrade.

He is also part of the political Armageddon movement that seeks to repatriate all stolen treasures back to their homeland, including spices belonging to the colonies.

Mr President, in a sign of things to come, you pulled a fast one against the Israeli fugitive Yaniv Ben Simon and his seven friends.

Simon is described as the most wanted criminal gang leader and has been on Interpol’s red list since 2015.

According to pundits, Simon’s arrest saw the largest multidisciplinary police take-down operation, which was sleek and undertaken with military precision, and included the presence of the Special Task Force.

My leader, were you sending a message to the criminals that the age of accountability cuts across the political divide?

Hail Cyril Ramaphosa!

Perhaps it was a sub-tweet because you knew that you would emerge as a frontrunner in the current ANC internal elections.

According to the ANC electoral committee, you are ahead of the pack with 2 037 branch nominations.

Put differently, you’re primed for a second term with twice as many nominations as your opponent, Zweli “Digital Vibes” Mkhize.

My leader, I am beside myself with grief that Lindiwe “Princess of the Revolution” Sisulu; and unofficial Mother of the Nation, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, failed to make the threshold to be on the ANC ballot paper.

I feel more for the Princess of the Revolution, she of cleaning the ministerial compound yard in stiletto heels’ fame.

Poor thing, she hopped from one newsroom to another, selling her vision of a constitution-less future and no colonial mentality whatsoever.

In her, our homeland has lost a visionary leader, easy on the eye and slow on the uptake.

For her, it is all about political points for optics over substance.

Nonetheless, I will miss her presidency we never had because, at 68 years, she is already in the departure lounge.

Speaking of the departure lounge, I almost choked on my grilled cheese sandwich last week after I received an invite to Adopt-a-School Foundation’s 20th anniversary and the chairperson’s 70th birthday.

I couldn’t believe my main oke is already five years into retirement.

It is beyond comprehension that you are 70 years old and still seeking a full-time job as our head of state.

I guess running a game farm such as Phala Phala isn’t profitable, especially using a third-world currency such as the rand.

If my maths is correct, you will likely retire in five years and 17 months, by which time you will be well over 76 years.

I assume you will win Naswreck 2 and the 2024 national election.

When do you have time to play silly buggers with Andile’s children?

Don’t get me wrong, I am no ageist nor do I believe in the ANC young lions in their 50s.

However, it is concerning that the movement of Oliver Tambo and Albert Luthuli is struggling to find credible young leaders, and is relying on retirees for leadership.

Mr President, I am still feeling shocked after hearing Nomvula “Madam Braai Packs” Mokonyane, the Bosasa scandal-ridden cadre, leads the nominations to be deputy secretary-general.

The nerve!

She should be in the dog house like Ace Magashule, et al.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to Naswreck.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za