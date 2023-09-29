Opinion | ‘Help our children’

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! I am at my wits’ end. I’m gnawed more by my inability to help my family member than by allegations from a report on the government’s National Development Plan implementation shortfalls.

I would have loved to weigh in on the DA’s Chris “Premier Candidate” Pappas’ bizarre plan to fix KwaZulu-Natal, but I can’t.

I had wished to explore the cadre deployment imbroglio set for the apex court, where Justice Raymond Zondi, with a known stance, faces potential recusal.

Alternatively, I could have scrutinised the Western Cape government’s response to the floods in that part of the independent homeland of Helen Zille and Co.

Instead, here I am with a begging bowl. Today, my leader, I pen my thoughts about the plight of our children, trying to secure a better future for themselves.

I offer you the example of a girl child, black and poor. She is named Nonsikelelo “Nsiko” Mncube (26), the daughter of my late brother, who met his untimely demise at the hands of criminals in 2001.

He left behind three children — an academic wizard indebted to Rhodes University by thousands of rands and another daughter who dedicates her time to your party, my leader, and of course my Nsiko.

From the outset, Nonsikelelo’s life has been blighted, her father being taken from her when she was four.

A survivor of gender-based violence, she has faced adversities compounded by her mother’s persistent unemployment and lack of education.

All Nonsikelelo ever yearned for was a simple childhood and a chance to play peek-a-boo with other children. Mr President, I had the privilege of “adopting” her four years ago, as I witnessed her life spiralling out of control.

Fortuitously, she secured a place at uMfolozi TVET College in Eshowe. This July, she triumphantly completed her N6 in Farming Management.

When quizzed about her choice of farming, she retorted: “That’s all I ever did with gogo (grandmother),” who, regrettably, also succumbed to Covid-19 in 2020.

Despite being half-orphaned with an unemployed mother, Nsiko never tasted the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). She applied every semester (three) times and never received funding. I wrote to the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation on April 1, 2022.

I spoke to Mr Zungu, allegedly a deputy director-general, who copied my e-mail to three others. None ever bothered to attend to the plea for help.

At a great sacrifice, I carried Nsiko’s upkeep throughout college, although I never paid tuition fees, and her results were released despite no payment from NFSAS. On the news, the minister of Higher Education, Dr Blade Nzimande, claimed that “NSFAS is not in crisis”.

Compounding the crisis is that Nsiko cannot complete her farming qualification because the college requires her to undertake an 18-month internship in a farming environment before qualifying. The college has failed to find internship opportunities for her and her peers.

My leader, I reproduce her truncated direct appeal to all who may help her with a paid internship for 18 months. “My name is Nonsikelelo Thembisile Mncube. I have just completed the theoretical component of my Farming Management studies at Umfolozi TVET College.

“I currently hold N4, N5, and N6 in Farming Management.

“I am seeking a paid in-service training opportunity to complete the qualification and graduate. I am interested in any type of farming — plant production or livestock.

“I gained my passion for agriculture from my grandmother. I grew up with her in the rural part of Ulundi. She had a large plot where she would grow vegetables for sale to the local supermarkets. Every day, either after school or in the holidays, assisting her was part of my routine.

“She grew cabbage, spinach, carrots, beetroot, lettuce and tomatoes. I helped with sowing seeds and planting tiny seedlings. I used to fetch water from the river and water the plants. I also assisted with harvesting. At home, we kept [free-range] chickens, cows and goats — so I also have some knowledge of livestock.

“I used to fetch the cows from the forest at the end of the day, and I can milk cows. I also used to feed the chickens. I am looking forward to acquiring experience in farming, as this training will help me be classified as a professional.”

Mr President, this is your Thuma Mina moment; let’s get this girl child to work.

“Send me to the nearest farm to grow a better future for the girl child.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of South Africa. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za