Opinion | Independents

By Cyril Madlala

It is probably with a great sense of patriotism that so many South Africans are raising their hand to lead the country after next year’s general elections.

That should, however, not blind us to the futility of the effort and what an unnecessary distraction it is from the real job at hand.

To run a country is not easy, as the ANC would have learnt by now since it took over in 1994.

It was a different matter when it was putting together documents that captured its vision and aspirations for a future government under its command.

The “Freedom Charter” and “Ready to Govern” literature would have led us to believe that it had all been figured out and that what remained was for ANC leaders to occupy the Union Buildings and fix the country.

Indeed, from the perspective of those occupying opposition benches in Parliament, the ANC has been so terrible at the helm anybody else could do a better job.

The self-styled commander-in-chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters has made it known that his Red Army is marching to the seat of power next year.

The Democratic Alliance is convinced that it is endowed with the most superior leadership qualities and policies.

It must be bemused that the rest of South Africa is not jumping enthusiastically to grab the opportunity to be governed the way the Western Cape is under this party.

The amendment of our laws to allow independent candidates to contest next year’s election has opened the floodgates.

We already have more than 1 000 registered political parties in the country, with only a handful having a realistic chance to produce a national leader.

Because coalition governments are now running many municipalities, even one-seat parties end up being rewarded with critical posts in order to vote with bigger partners that want to form government.

And so it comes about that a political party that cannot muster enough support to win one ward, can end up with the mayoral chains in the biggest economic hub of the country.

But we are not ready to have an independent as president of the republic.

There is simply no individual with the kind of universal appeal that could rival former president Nelson Mandela’s at its peak.

Adored as Madiba was, it is doubtful that he could have won an election without an ANC ticket.

The massive party election machinery ensured that his stature was elevated to such an extent that some may have mistaken his popularity as an endorsement of his ability to lead government.

But we know that Mandela left matters of government to his de facto prime minister, deputy president Thabo Mbeki, while he went on charm offensives to convince investors not to flee, or to assure the whites that they had nothing to fear from communists and trade unions alike.

Not one of those who want to contest next year’s elections as independent candidates comes close to former president Jacob Zuma in the popularity stakes.

Yet, despite his widely acknowledged charm, the folk in Nkandla where he casts his vote, endorse the Inkatha Freedom Party election after election.

It is not as if an independent candidate would offer South Africans any workable and significant policy changes.

It is widely accepted that the ANC crafts very good policies.

It just does not implement them properly.

The very radical options being proposed by the EFF, for instance, require amendments to the Constitution which would have to be endorsed by a greater majority in Parliament, which no party can attain on its own at the moment.

Larger parties have a long history of defeating motions by opposition parties.

That is why numerous motions of no confidence to remove Zuma as president failed time and again. This is not to suggest that an independent Member of Parliament cannot make a difference.

Helen Suzman was the Progressive Party’s only MP in the chamber for more than 10 years.

As a lone voice against apartheid laws, her fight for justice was acclaimed globally.

That was then.

For there to be a fundamental shift in the way we are being governed by the ANC, an independent candidate who entertains notions of displacing the liberation movement will need to be able to offer the electorate substantially more than what political parties deliver now.

The sheer scale of organisational capacity and resources required — the infrastructure, personnel, logistics and much more — rules out any contender without considerable personal financial muscle.

That is, unless that independent candidate receives backing from sponsors who stand to benefit from the demise of the ANC.

In that case we’ll be back to where the country landed when its president was captured.

Forget about proclaimed patriotism and love for the country. Every politician, independent or not, has a price.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.