Opinion: Just take a deep breath

Cyril Madlala

Sometimes I wonder if those among us who take politicians and matters of State seriously should not just take a deep breath and relax.

After all, the world over, things seem to be falling apart and leaders up to the challenges are in short supply.

We are reeling from revelations by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the alleged involvement of our cabinet ministers in economic sabotage of such vast scale it could only amount to treason.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Be prepared for more load shedding

The news comes when just about everybody has something to moan about: load shedding; greylisting for failing to comply with international standards to counter money laundering; potholes, crime, poor municipal services, inferior education, corruption, poor wages, inconsiderate taxi drivers, useless police, gangs, rapes, teenage pregnancies, bad customer service.

You pick your choice in this land of plenty miseries.

In the midst of it all, the man in charge, President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to take it all in his leisurely stride.

There is no sense of urgency to appoint a team of cabinet members to help him tackle the challenges.

This time around he has not even jumped at the opportunity to be “shocked” at De Ruyter’s allegations.

Instead, as unflustered as ever, he has urged the would-be whistleblower to go tell it to the relevant law-enforcement agencies, notwithstanding that very senior officers are said to be conniving with the criminals.

We take our precious time to join King Misuzulu kaZwelithini when he attends his first State of the Province Address by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in Pietermaritzburg.

This is also her maiden address.

Sweating profusely in the sweltering giant marquee, we watch in disgust as an Economic Freedom Fighters mob rudely disrupt proceedings in an attempt to prevent the Premier from doing precisely what we have all come here for.

ALSO READ | Opinion | A place to restore the soul

It is plainly choreographed antics to draw attention to the colourfully red brigade. But would one rather be somewhere else in the world?

I know that an outbreak of fisticuffs in the hallowed corridors of parliaments in different corners of the world is a fairly common phenomenon.

That Westminster bastion of democracy and orderly rule has in recent times been as unstable as what we have come to expect from the coalitions trying to unseat the ANC in our local municipalities.

But as bad as things are here, we are yet to match the “achievement” of three prime ministers in a year! Frustrated as we have been with our leadership during the floods disaster, I am certain that not many of us would rather be citizens of Turkiye and other parts of the globe where earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tornadoes are part of life.

We are horrified at the news that cartels run by powerful and politically connected individuals are behind our Eskom woes and steal as much as a billion rand a month.

How much of our infrastructure challenges would be sorted out with that kind of regular windfall?

I wonder. But then, did we not grow up watching great movies that took us behind the curtain of the complex and ruthless world of the Italian Mafia?

Could it be that this is just the way things are in this world?

That leaders who come in as some breath of fresh air in a domain dominated by mostly aging male heads of state with no particularly extra-ordinary talent than women barely survive?

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern gave us a glimpse of what a young woman could offer leading a nation on the global stage.

But it was not to be as she threw in the towel after so much promise. As we feel sorry for ourselves about our President whose heart is no longer at the Union Buildings, we understand that others are facing their own leadership crises.

ALSO READ | Opinion | State of Brokenness

At least we have somebody to blame: Nelson Mandela. After the euphoria of the birth of our nation in 1994, the hope was that South Africa would go on to become this global beacon for all that is marvellous about a people that overcame great odds to become a darling of humanity itself. We were meant to be at peace with ourselves and the world.

We were destined to continue to offer solutions to seemingly intractable global problems. Indeed, Northern Ireland, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tibet and others all looked upon South Africans to help resolve their domestic conflicts.

At some point, even former President Jacob Zuma had his hands full trying to bring sanity among warring Burundians.

Former President Thabo Mbeki is always at hand to assist in similar circumstances particularly in Africa. It is not just the Ukraine-Russia impasse that is bothersome to the global community.

The Europeans and others are desperate to secure our coal as the full impact of that war bites.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Mr. Prez, we need actions

Elsewhere on the continent loadshedding has been a feature of life for many years.

Yet here we are, protesting about a few hours of darkness in a day as if there was always light for all in this country. Relax.