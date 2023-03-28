Opinion | Less food on the table

Janice Whitelaw

Why is food so expensive?

And is this just a South African problem or is it a global phenomenon?

Our country’s yawning inequality means that it is the most vulnerable in society who bear the brunt of rising food costs, linked to the general rise in the cost of living.

Dr Maxwell Mkhathini, a horticulture and biosystems engineering specialist with the KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Department, says that the situation is likely to get far worse before it gets better.

He says that it has become more expensive for food producers to do business and food loss is a major global problem.

He added that proper training for emerging good producers is also important in order to ensure a stable production value chain.

And then there are factors such as severe weather patterns and diseases.

“These devastations ultimately result in food loss which, in turn, may necessitate that farmers buy chemicals to spray for disease, or change the environment to suit the crop.

“The net effect of these interventions is a rise in the cost of food production … which must ultimately be carried by the consumer.”

In addition, according to Mkhathini, the third challenge is the worst, and that is post-harvest loss.

He says that it is essential that harvesting is done at the right time, and that the proper chemicals are used that do not have a waiting period before the produce is used.

“Many farmers do not keep the produce at the correct temperatures, farmers do not keep the produce with the correct moisture percentage, and correct packaging material is not used. for example, produce that breathes after harvest needs perforated plastic bags [polyethylene polymers],” he added.

Mkhathini says cold storage from harvest is also often broken somewhere along the chain from farm to the markets.

If no markets are available, farmers should process the produce and do what is known as value adding at a small-scale level.

Tomatoes can make sauces, fruit can be processed into puree, juice or jam, etc. Fruit and vegetables can also be dried.

Properly dried products can be stored for weeks, months and even years.

Farmers must ensure the produce is stored in a clean and hygienic environment after processing.

The proper transportation of produce to market is also essential.

Any losses along the entire value chain from seedling to harvested product to market, impact on the supply and demand of the product, and in turn, the farmers’ ability to sell at a reasonable price to make a profit. if post-harvest losses are significant and the supply is reduced, there is more demand, which will push the produce price up.

Mkhathini encourages households to produce what they can at home to avoid any possible hunger.

“If we grow what we can at home or at small farm level with the little we have, there will be a difference on the table,” Mkhathini said.

When we get the basics right, then we can reduce starvation and less-fortunate people can enjoy decent food at an affordable price.

According to media reports, farmers in South Africa have reached a breaking point, says Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group, with many crippled by collapsed or collapsing infrastructure, and continuous load shedding.

He says that farmers are dependent on irrigation to water crops, but due to power outages, this can no longer happen.

“The system was under strain before but with load shedding, it has boiled over into a full-blown crisis, and we are seeing how it is threatening our nation’s food security,” he said.

Van Reenen says that the impact of prolonged load shedding is likely to be continued food shortages and price hikes for food, with farmers unable to absorb the costs of mitigating load shedding.

Another major problems in South Africa is food waste.

The findings of a recently released CSIR study show that an estimated 10,3 million tons per annum of edible food, earmarked for human consumption in SA, do not reach human stomachs.

This is equivalent to 34% of local food production, but because South Africa is a net exporter of food, the losses and waste are equivalent to 45% of the available food supply in the country.

These results point to high levels of inefficiency in the food value chain in South Africa, at a time when there is increasing food insecurity in South Africa.

Our government needs to make legislation to outlaw food wastages in order to ensure that everybody has decent food.

If the above factors are taken into consideration, our country would be in a better position to feed its people because we all have a duty to ensure that nobody goes to bed hungry.