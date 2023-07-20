Opinion | Let’s be pragmatic

By Cyril Madlala

There are good reasons that South Africa has an internationally acclaimed Constitution that promotes the rule of law, but that good is eroded when ordinary people lose faith in the justice system and functioning of the courts.

After all, the Constitution is meant to be an instrument in the hands of ordinary people that ensures that in it they experience the manifestation of that which represents their values and what it means to be equals as South Africans.

We have emerged from a past when Courts are full of cases driven by those who have the means but the issues have little resonance with ordinary people the government of the day enacted many laws that were defied daily by the great majority of the people who did not identify with them.

Pass laws were in the statute books, but that did not prevent mass defiance campaigns against them.

The Immorality Act and the Mixed Marriages Act were designed to smoulder any flames of passion among people of different racial groups.

Yet, a people that warranted their own classification in terms of the laws of the time emerged to take their rightful place as citizens of South Africa with no hang-ups about their being and identity.

There were laws prohibiting the brewing of illicit alcohol, but skokiaan was a beverage of choice in many households when black people were not allowed to buy or indulge in certain drinks.

Many non-governmental organisations took it upon themselves to fight those unjust laws on behalf ordinary people who had neither the means nor knowledge to resist.

Some come to mind readily, such as the Black Sash, Lawyers for Human Rights and the Association for Rural Advancement.

They waged many gallant battles in an environment that was not designed to attract universal endorsement among all South Africans.

Nowadays, the mantle has been assumed by a plethora of foundations which have a particular interest in ensuring that our Constitution is adhered to and our laws are implemented.

We cannot find fault with their reasons for existing.

It is through their tenacity that some important matters have ended up in our courts or before the most learned ones in our apex court, which sheds judicial enlightenment on matters that have a bearing on the Constitution.

Due to the nature and complexities of issues that end up in the Constitutional Court, it is to be expected that ordinary South Africans do not appreciate fully the import of many rulings and why it is important for them to be made and abided by.

We are at a very early stage of dissecting every clause in the Constitution in order to arrive at a common understanding of what the drafters of the document intended to achieve.

What is unfortunate is that we still live in an unequal society where our civil court rolls are dominated by matters driven by the agenda of those who have the means or sponsorship to litigate.

The problem then becomes not so much a particular outcome or ruling, but why courts find time to entertain such issues, when in the minds of a significant number of affected people that decision can never be acceptable, however legally or constitutionally sound it may be.

Those who enforced laws during apartheid also argued that the “law is the law” — contemptible or not. Critically, elected public representatives have an obligation to uphold the decisions of the judiciary, regardless of their unpopularity.

In KwaZulu-Natal, we have a very interesting legal battle over who is the legitimate leader of the massively popular Nazareth Baptist Church.

The courts have pronounced that Mduduzi Shembe is not the one. But he leads the biggest faction.

Consequently, every leader of any political party of any consequence in South Africa has removed their shoes and knelt before him in pursuit of blessings ahead of elections.

It does not seem to matter that in terms of the laws of the country, he should not act as the head of this church.

Yet he does, with the full endorsement of those who should know better about respect for the rule of law.

Similarly, as the Constitutional Court has ruled that former president Jacob Zuma should not have been released from prison on parole, that should be the end of the matter.

Yet the country is divided. Those who believe that the law is the law and that we should all be equal before it irrespective of our public standing and age, insist that Zuma should present himself for incarceration again without delay.

For many others, the learned ones are talking nonsense. Zuma did not release himself from prison and, moreover, while he was on parole, he remained a prisoner who had to adhere to certain conditions.

In their ill-informed view, the decision of the court should not be respected because it perpetuates an injustice and unjust laws are not worthy of respect. Have we not been here before?

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.