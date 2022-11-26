Opinion | Living dangerously in the ‘burbs

Stephanie Saville

The guy and I often have discussions about the risks involved in various home activities.

When he’s up a ladder too high, I waggle my finger at him.

I admittedly and unashamedly nag him to get out of the sun while gardening, and he admonishes me for wearing the slipslops I keep tripping in.

But we’ve had two close shaves in the past few weeks from scenarios in which we both thought we were entirely safe.

I’ve thanked my lucky stars that I survived unscathed to tell these stories.

Incident number one was on a lovely Friday evening some weeks back.

I’d knocked off work for the week and the guy and I were admiring the ominous clouds from an approaching storm in the front garden.

We love the drama and atmosphere of an approaching storm, the heady exhilaration of gusts of wind as leaves litter the lawn — oh, the guy doesn’t like that part — and thunder rolls in the background.

We saw the first flash of lightning and I counted slowly to 15 before the thunder growled, closer than before.

Clearly, I pointed out to the guy in my best authoritative weather-presenter voice, the storm itself was some way away.

“Well, you see,” I woman-splained, “that means the lightning is about 24 kilometres away.”

(You count the seconds between seeing the flash and hearing the thunder, then divide that by five to get how many miles away it is. Then multiply the miles by 1,6 to get the kilometres. Trust my maths. I do.)

Usually quite wary of storms, I told him we had plenty of time to enjoy the evening before the lightning made being outdoors too unsafe.

He was standing behind me, holding his half a glass of red wine in one hand, with his other hand resting on my hip.

I had a fullish glass of deliciously cold sav blanc with icebergs floating in it, bumping into each other, a pleasing “tinkle, tinkle” sound emanating from the glass.

“They say,” I said, on a bit of a roll, “they say, that if you see the bolt but never hear the thunder, it probably means you’ve been struck dead.”

The words were scarcely out of my mouth when a massive lightning bolt struck right next to us.

The crash was deafening. It happened in slow motion.

I closed my eyes instinctively but the guy said he saw the entire thing.

His eyes were glued to it.

There was a fizz of electricity in the air and we both got such a terrific fright we jumped.

The result was that his merlot slopped all over my pale pink T-shirt, my freshly washed hair and the side of my body.

(I am proud to say I never spilt a drop of my sav blanc. Thank you. I appreciate the applause.)

We gasped, uttered some dodgy words and said: “wow!” In perfect unison.

And then we started laughing.

We couldn’t stop.

Every time we stopped, we set each other off again.

We couldn’t believe we had come off unscathed. The guy said he saw the whole thing in bright clarity, describing the bolt of lightning striking in our front yard in detail.

We quickly moved inside and I changed T-shirts, to soak and try to get the wine stain off the one I was wearing. (It came off.)

Online later, I found that the technique of counting down from the strike to thunder is called the “flash-to-bang” method.

Livescience.com says the National Weather Service recommends taking cover if the time between the lightning flash and the rumble of thunder is 30 seconds or less, which indicates the lightning is about six miles away or closer.

I guess South African weather is no longer playing by the rule book, hey?

A week later, it was almost death by avocado tree.

Remember I told you that the guy had built the most beautiful wooden swing bench during lockdown?

Well, it’s been up in the avo tree since and we’ve spent many a happy wine o’clock watching the sun set over Worlds View.

The bench swings from a large branch of the avo tree, and to be honest, it’s been worrying me if the branch would take our weight, especially under the extra burden of avos and the ample leaves it has right now.

Late on a recent Sunday afternoon, we took a wander down to the bench with our glasses and I gingerly sat down.

The tree didn’t protest, no ominous creaking, so the guy plonked down next to me.

We sat in happy harmony (me slagging off his crazy predilection for mondo grass everywhere you look in the garden, while he complained about the three lone sword ferns I cherish.

We both pull out the other’s preference when the other is not looking).

It’s an oft repeated argument we have. It’s almost a ritual and fairly enjoyable while considering the sunset.

We sipped our wine, surveyed our view and then CRASH!

We both landed on the ground.

No, the branch hadn’t given way.

The sturdy rope the swing hangs from had frayed and our combined weight was a bridge too far for the threads that must have held it on.

This time my glass of sav blanc was pretty much emptied, I’m sorry to say.

Fortunately, the only injuries suffered were to the contents of our glasses and our combined dignity.

Thank goodness the garden is so private there. Never mind.

The swing’s rope is easily fixed, although we may go for something more durable than the natural looking rope we used last time.

We got up, brushed the earth off our elbows where we made contact and had a good laugh.

Did you all survive Black Friday? Did your wallets survive?

Hope our stores had a decent amount of “kerching-kerching” to compensate them for some of the rough times business has had in recent years.

• Stephanie Saville is editor of The Witness.