Opinion | Mafia state

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, I hope this letter finds you in better shape than our beloved country.

But let’s face it; the situation in South Africa is like a bad case of the hiccups – it won’t go away no matter how hard we try.

Our Rainbow Nation is sliding down the slippery slope of massive corruption and mafia rule. My leader, seriously, I can’t keep up with all these mafia groups!

First, there was the construction mafia, then the coal mafia, and now the Eskom cartel? I mean, come on, will it ever end?

It’s like a never-ending game of whack-a-mole. We take one down, and three more pop up in its place.

The four Eskom mafia groups have come in like a wrecking ball, bringing Eskom to its knees – and I don’t mean figuratively.

Their illegal wheeling and dealings stench are worse than a gym locker room on a hot summer’s day.

The taste of their greed is palpable, and the sight of their ill-gotten gains is more sickening than a spoiled egg salad sandwich.

The destruction wrought by these cartels is enough to bring tears to my eyes. And rumour has it, they even wash their hands with 18-year-old Scotch whisky!

To put it bluntly, it’s enough to make an honest citizen want to heave.

The recent media coverage of the intelligence reports paints a vivid picture of the vast scope of corruption.

From the Presidential Cartel to the Mesh-Kings Cartel, the Legendaries Cartel, and the Chief Cartel, these criminal organisations have brought Eskom and the entire country to a standstill.

Mr President, I can’t even begin to fathom what it’s like to be in your shoes right now.

It’s like trying to juggle flaming chainsaws while walking on a tightrope over a pit of hungry crocodiles.

I mean, I break out in a sweat just thinking about it. Not to mention the little matter of the ghosts of Moscow, the proverbial Lenin and Stalin.

While at it, you are also juggling your balls to find the ever-elusive Minister of Electricity. But fret not, my dear Chief, for there is still hope.

There are people out there fighting against these forces of darkness, risking their lives to lay bare the truth and bring justice to the oppressed.

I, for one, am proud to be counted among them. And although I may not be an André de Ruyter, I can still lend my voice to the cause of freedom and justice.

Now, Mr President, let me be blunt; the situation in our country is dire.

These cartels are like a bad case of malaria, spreading through every level of government and business like a virus on steroids.

They won’t stop at anything to maintain their stranglehold on power.

Perhaps it explains your government’s reluctance to tighten the financial laws to curb mafia tendencies. Just a thought!

We must use every tool in our arsenal to root out this cancer and restore our country to its rightful place as a beacon of hope and progress in Africa.

We must strengthen money laundering laws, as the international community of civilised nations requires.

We call on you to take action to speedily investigate and prosecute those involved in the corruption at Eskom and throughout the country.

We need ANC politicians sporting the latest in prison garb. We also plead with you to take steps to protect the whistleblowers and journalists who have risked life and limb to bring this information to light.

These brave individuals are the heroes of the unravelling of the Eskom cartel expose, and we must ensure that they are protected from retaliation and harm.

We urge you to use all the resources to bring these criminals to justice and restore the rule of law in Nelson Mandela’s land.

My leader, we’re not asking you to part the Red Sea just to clean up the Eskom mess. You need to step up to the plate and channel your inner superhero.

It’s time to don your cape and tights and show these corrupt cartels who’s the boss. So come on, Mr President, let’s suit up and get ready for battle.

It’s time to show these crooks that we mean business. Together, we can rid our country of this scourge and build a Better Life for All.

Till next week, my man. “Send me anywhere but Eskom.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za