Opinion | Malatji wastes no time

By Cyril Madlala

Those who pinned hopes for the revival of the ANC on the election of a new youth league leadership at the weekend would be disappointed at the early manifestations of the destructive culture of entitlement.

New president Collen Malatji wasted no time at his first media conference to spell out a programme to put the young ones at the forefront of the country’s agenda.

“We are not going to accept anything less than 50% of young people in parliament. Parliament is not a retirement village,” he asserted boldly.

Well, some of us would argue that the mother body has been in decline in recent years precisely because of the dissipation of that spirit of selflessness.

Its ranks have been swelled by comrades who joined only because proximity to the African National Congress translated into government tenders and placement in senior posts in the public service and boards of state-owned entities.

Municipalities fell under the control of the party’s regional secretaries who directed how government work should be allocated.

All of a sudden, taps went dry and water tanker services linked to “tenderpreneurs” with political connections had to be procured.

At provincial level, the party machinery went into full swing and micro-managed government structures on the basis that its deployees had to take directives about the composition of executive councils and how they performed their duties.

There was genuine concern that the lines had become so blurred between party and state that some began to wonder if the provisions of Section 125 of the Constitution exempted KwaZulu-Natal.

It states expressly that the executive authority of a province is vested in the premier of that province.

Nobody else.

That same Constitution has a Bill of Rights that tells us what children are entitled to.

Now the ANC Youth League wants to consign to retirement villages older Members of Parliament and legislatures because the country and its economy need the energy of young people.

That may well be so.

But where the Young Lions should start is by doing the necessary groundwork to make ANC membership appealing to millions of young South Africans eligible to vote, who have disengaged completely with politics.

To any outsider, the ANC Youth League is essentially about government tenders and the soft life of alcohol and parties during elective conferences.

For eight years, there has been a leadership vacuum while structures across the country have been under task teams that have been trying to revive the organisation.

The truth is that the youth league could not on its own do the necessary work to prepare to elect its leaders.

Its existence is no longer felt across different segments of society where the youth is to be found — in sport, in the arts, in academia, in taverns, in drug dens even.

It is virtually non-existent among other racial groups.

An organisation for young people in any area would be able to work with the government to tackle many of the challenges that beset our communities.

Yet, largely, many potential members of the ANC Youth League remain outside its fold because the organisation is preoccupied with the politics of those its leaders would describe as elders who should be in retirement villages.

It cannot be correct to mobilise support by promising to fight for a 50% allocation of seats in Parliament and the legislatures.

Rather, the mother body should be bolstered by the growth in numbers of young supporters to the extent that bringing them to the fore of leadership responsibilities becomes imperative for the very survival of the organisation.

But that cannot be when they need the elders’ intervention to hold their first elective conference in almost a decade.

Perhaps before they stake their entitlement to 50% of Parliamentary seats, the new leadership of the ANC Youth League should establish what it took for the elders to become members of the ANC.

Those days there were no realistic prospects for any of them to become Honourable Members.

A young man called Daluxolo Wordsworth Luthuli was offered by his father to join the ANC’s then recently established military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe.

He was 14 years old.

He ended up in the training camps in Odessa, in the former Union of Soviet Socialists Republics.

He was part of the Luthuli Detachment that fought with the Rhodesians as Umkhonto we Sizwe’s first group tried to infiltrate South Africa after their training.

He ended up on Robben Island for 10 years with former president Nelson Mandela and other veterans of the struggle.

Would any of the youth league members who jostled for leadership posts at the weekend have raised their hands for the war in 1961 when volunteers were called for?

I doubt.

However, that is not the task before them in 2024 when the next national elections come.

Theirs is to ensure that the ANC obtains at least 50% of the seats in Parliament and legislatures.

Then they can talk about 50% youth representation there.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.