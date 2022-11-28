Opinion | Managers are failing

Jonathan Erasmus

One of the most over-used phrases given to battered municipal consumers when they ask for basic service delivery items such as wanting a streetlight replaced to having a pothole repaired is “we have no budget”.

This line is used in Msunduzi, eThekwini, Johannesburg and just about anywhere where our municipalities are poorly run.

It is an official’s ticket to do nothing.

Officials and politicians have repeatedly stated that it is all our fault and unless we give them more money, our problems will not disappear.

In the mental health world this is known as victim blaming where the abusers convince themselves and their victims that the problems lie with the other person, not them.

This too leads to a loss of empathy.

I know for many this analogy pretty much sums up any interaction with a customer service centre or dealing directly with an official.

You are often made to grovel and have to be overly polite when they are often rude and insensitive.

So it was refreshing to hear a senior Treasury official directly contradict the lack of funds narrative peddled by municipalities.

National Treasury’s chief director for local government budget analysis Jan Hattingh told a webinar hosted by the South African Cities Network, a non-governmental research agency funded in part by municipalities, that it was not funding that was the problem, particularly in cities, but leadership.

The webinar was hosted to unpack the SACN’s recent launch of the State of City Finances report. SACN has released five versions of this report since 2011.

This report analysed the performance of the biggest cities in South Africa namely Buffalo City, Cape Town, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Mangaung, Msunduzi, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane between 2011 and 2021.

See www.sacities.net/publication/state-of-city-finances-2022/ Hattingh said it was national government’s perspective that metropolitans were not failing because of a lack of funding, but a rather poor leadership and management.

“The lack of permanent city managers in many of our metros and the ongoing challenges in the political landscape have had significant negative impacts not only on financial management, but also critically on service delivery to communities,” said Hattingh.

He said when assessing a municipality’s performance there were four interdependent pillars that needed to be met to be successful namely good governance, financial health, institutional arrangements, and service delivery.

Hattingh went on to say if you want good service delivery you need good governance and that the one cannot exist in a vacuum without the other.

Worryingly he said despite five years of ongoing support provided to ailing municipalities, many are still unable to meet their current financial obligations.

He added the data shows that as municipalities have become politically unstable, so does fiscal discipline fall by the wayside.

When it comes to political instability Msunduzi has been a bellwether council for the rest of the country and has been ground zero of the ANC factional battles since former president Jacob Zuma was elected to lead the ANC in 2007.

The data clearly shows this with the most obvious sign being that the city has been placed under ammonisation twice over the last decade.

Otherwise it is impossible to explain how a well-resourced, economically active region, less than 100km from a massive port city, and sitting directly in the path of all rail and road freight traffic to the highveld and the rest of Southern Africa, has failed so spectacularly.

There are few avenues out of this mess.

We either need to vote out the incumbent local governments and replace them with leaders of much higher integrity, or we need to provide much stronger civic oversight of how the budget is spent – or both.

Neither option is easy.

Voting out a government requires serious groundwork while providing civic oversight requires the massive upskilling of volunteers.

I know the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (MARRC) has been actively upskilling and recently held a training session on governance training which is a step in the right direction.

But the reality is without sufficient resources and dedicated volunteers, or perhaps even full-time staff, taking on a municipality line item by line item will be a serious uphill battle.

Any action will require broad community support. We are fighting against governing politicians and officials who have made it their full-time profession to obfuscate, steal, lie and deceive.

And they are good at it. The evidence couldn’t be clearer.