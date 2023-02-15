Opinion | Maritzburg in ruins

Thobani Ngqulunga

On her return from exile, the singer Letta Mbulu was moved to pity the prevailing conditions in the country of her birth.

It was, as she later put it in her composition, “not yet uhuru — akukho mehluko kulelizwe.”

After eight years in absentia from Pietermaritzburg, the so-called City of Choice, one is, ironically, left with no choice but to remark on how the place has deteriorated into one dirty, ruinous heap!

ALSO READ | Opinion | The slow wheels of justice

To paraphrase the doyen of African literature, Chinua Achebe, things have fallen apart.

Having been away on my spiritual journey for a prolonged spell from this once beautiful city — a story for another day — what greeted me nearly reduced me to tears.

My first encounter with this city was when I first moved here in 1992 from the rural area of KwaMbonambi on the outskirts of Richards Bay.

It was a classic case of Jimmy coming to Johannesburg. I was relieved that my family and I had moved to a big city, one with running warm water from the taps, electricity, tarred roads, and well-kept vegetables.

The city was cosmopolitan, beautiful, and clean! If I sounded a tad braggadocious when telling my relations back at KwaMbonambi about my vastly improved living conditions, it was only because Pietermaritzburg was every inch a city to boast about, rivalled only by Durban.

Fast forward to 2023, when I returned to my once precious city from KwaMbonambi, where my spiritual pilgrimage had located me, and I was greeted by pothole-ridden roads, burst water pipes and abandoned infrastructure projects.

The abandoned Edendale Road, part of the Rapid Transport Project aimed at transforming the city into a proper capital city, has become an eyesore and yet another wart on Pietermaritzburg.

ALSO READ | Opinion | A treasure resurfaces

Around the city, offices once occupied by corporate companies have now descended the ladder of importance, their new “owners” are now vagrants and peddlers of the whoonga drug.

The number of young girls prostituting themselves has grown tremendously; whereas they once plied their trade under the cover of darkness, nowadays, largely due to an absence of law enforcement, prostitution, like the drug trade, has become an activity that takes place in broad daylight.

But if a city exhibits all the hallmarks of governance failure, is it not fair to place the blame at the door of those in government?

I know some within the ANC will think I am fighting with them, especially because I am pointing out failures by the ruling party to protect our society from all the social ills and poor service delivery that have been mentioned above.

It seems to me that the government of the day has failed to create a society that can prosper, but we are seemingly a society that is too dependent on the state, even when the state is failing us in so many areas.

Perhaps it is about time we took back our power as the people of this city, province, and country. We have given politicians too much power and that has ruined our society!

The only way out of this is a complete destruction of the current order to make way for a new regime.

The ANC has run out of ideas as much as it has run out of capable and willing leaders. Instead of improving, the party is regressing.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Spur of the moment

The dearth of leadership evident in Pietermaritzburg is a microcosm of the problem facing South Africa as a whole.

The biggest challenge we are facing as a country is that we have stopped believing in our voting system and that is seen in the number of people voting in our by-elections.

The danger of not voting defeats the very idea of democracy because the will of the majority of people is not represented.

Due to unfulfilled promises and lack of service delivery, people have lost hope in the electoral system of this country.

I know there are pockets of positives that could be penned but that remains the job of spin doctors. Mine is to point out the glaring holes in the system.

I hope that this is viewed as a reminder to civil servants and politicians that we need to change our attitudes when conducting government business.

Our responsibility is huge.

ALSO READ | Opinion | An unenviable task

There are future generations that must find a peaceful and progressive home in this country.

However, if we do not stand up and take the cudgels against those hell-bent on bringing us down, we will soon find that South Africa — as has happened to Pietermaritzburg — once the belle of the ball, will be a Cinderella that will never again set foot on the ballroom floor.

• Thobani Ngqulunga is a former Witness reporter.