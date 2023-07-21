Opinion | Meeting President Nelson Mandela remains etched in my heart

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! Greetings, my leader. On Tuesday, the world solemnly commemorated the 10th anniversary of the passing of President Nelson Mandela, fondly known as Madiba.

As I pen this missive, I am taking you, my leader, down memory lane to the moment fate granted me 15 minutes of fame with the legendary Madiba himself.

Let me tell you a tale that combines awe-inspiring moments with a sprinkle of humour if not mischief.

I have had the rare privilege of crossing paths with all the post-apartheid presidents of South Africa.

From the charismatic and charming Madiba to the contemplative pipe-smoker Thabo Mbeki and even the enigmatic Zuma (uBaba), known for his contagious laughter and deceiving ways, I have met them all. Everyone except you, of course, my president.

It puzzles me that I am grovelling for a seat at your table despite my unwavering support for your administration.

It leaves a bitter taste in my mouth, especially considering the countless trees and data I sacrifice weekly to support your Thuma Mina cause. But I digress.

In the whimsical year of 1996, amid the beeps and buzzes of my trusty beeper, a message arrived that sent shockwaves through my very being: Madiba, the great Nelson Mandela himself, desired a meeting with all student leaders.

Imagine my disbelief when, with audacity, I requested an official letter from my contact, only to discover it didn’t exist. We were summoned to Pretoria by a presidential decree.

Undeterred by the missing paperwork, I headed to Technikon Natal’s (Durban University of Technology) finance department, armed with conviction.

Alas, none believed my account of destiny’s call to meet Madiba without an invite. I grovelled, pleaded, and even resorted to the occasional threat to secure my place. At long last, victory was mine; the finance clerk begrudgingly booked my plane ticket.

With fate as my guide, I embarked on an unforgettable adventure to Pretoria.

I found myself as an esteemed guest of President Mandela for a glorious five days, joined by a distinguished group of student leaders.

Among them were the formidable former Gauteng premier David Makhura and the charismatic current Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The pièce de résistance of that week, apart from a series of meetings to address student demands, was the official launch of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

Before I regale you with the details of my encounter with the legendary Madiba, let me share a light-hearted incident that occurred during our stay at a hotel, possibly the renowned Sheraton Hotel. Little did we know that the Telkom lines in each room came with a hidden catch: the government did not foot the bill!

Unbeknownst to us, I racked up a hefty tab of over R400 in three days. Faced with this predicament, I made a daring decision: upon checkout, I departed discreetly without settling the bill, leaving the aftermath to our gracious host, the ever-capable former Education ministerial spokesperson Lincoln Mali. Again, I digress.

After the grand reveal of the Nsfas, we lined up eagerly to shake hands with the man himself, the indomitable lion of Qunu, Nelson Mandela.

My heart raced and sweat soaked through my shirt. By the time I reached Madiba, I had already lost my voice. He asked his customary question: “How is your mother doing?”

I managed to mumble something along the lines of: “She is fine. Thank you, Mr President, for everything.” I shook his hands for a second longer and felt greatness overwhelm me. The moment passed, and history was made.

But wait my leader, there’s more! A detour through the realm of the Police VIP (Blue Light Brigade), who catered to our every need, chauffeuring us with grace and tending to our luggage.

It was indeed a pinnacle of luxury and convenience, a spring of hope. As I reflect upon those extraordinary days, the memory of encountering Madiba remains etched in my heart.

To have been in the presence of such a remarkable leader, even for a fleeting moment, fills me with awe and gratitude.

His servant leadership, wisdom and compassion legacy continue to inspire me and shape my path. President Mandela cannot die while we live. Long live Madiba! Long live!

Till next week, my man. “Send me to Madiba’s grave in Qunu.”

•Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of South Africa. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za