Opinion | My hair is my armour

Jade Le Roux

“Mes chevaux c’est mon armure” was a quote on the cover of an outdated Elle France magazine that stuck out while looking for hairstyle inspo online.

It wasn’t just the fact that the line belonged to an actress whose effortlessly perfect tresses I’m forever envious of; and not because my basic high school French triggered enough recognition to understand the sentence.

Mainly, it was the idea of my hair being my armour that resonated with me. Ironically because, as my hairdresser would confirm, I’m pretty low-maintenance with my locks.

But that doesn’t mean I’m ready to fight my daily battles without my hair hiding my ears and strategically framing my face.

I don’t care if my hair is unbrushed, deciding whether to be wavy or straight, greasy, limp or dry; as long as its presence hugs the sides of my face like two warm, reassuring pillars. My hair is my armour.

So, when in September images of Iranian women started flooding my screen, holding placards in one hand and their hair to scissors in the other, I found myself thinking of that line again.

This time, weighted with new meaning.

The images of Iranian women’s public outrage, manifested through clumps of curls being severed from their roots, were arresting. Inspiring. Heartbreaking.

The epitome of courage and resistance. Yet, watching those fierce and fearless female activists made me feel like a coward. Did the woman holding her severed ponytail in her hand regret it the next morning?

I need to believe she didn’t; purely to help me muster the courage to answer the hypothetical call: if the situation ever arose where the only power I had left to protest were the pillars of comfort that keep my ears warm and covered.

I take my freedom of choice for granted sitting in the hairdresser’s chair. Breathing in the spa-worthy aromas of shampoo mixed with the harsh fumes of peroxide, all while enjoying a good neck massage.

I cut my “crowning glory” long locks six months ago by choice, and while I don’t regret it, I’m quickly outgrowing the honeymoon phase of short hair, faster than my hair growth fancies.

But I know better than to complain, because by May next year my hair should be well on its way to the length needed to ready me for my next purge of reinvention (short hair).

The fact that hair is intrinsically part of our identity means using it as a political weapon is quintessentially fighting with our body, which seems only fitting when the fight is over one’s right to control how one displays one’s own body.

Like seasonal fire breaks, I rely on the timing of the seasons of my life to dictate my hairstyles.

I’ve never had to confront the idea of cutting my hair to take a stand. Nor did it ever cross my mind that I wear this oblivion as privilege.

At first glance, the women publicly cutting off their locks made it seem like parting with them was inconsequential, implying hair is not important.

And yet, it is the images of those severed locks taking centre stage in national politics that are most attention-grabbing.

I’ll go out on a limb and vouch that I’m not the only woman who twitched at that mass movement of scissor hands.

It wouldn’t be the first time tresses turned political. The fact that hair is intrinsically part of our identity means using it as a political weapon is quintessentially fighting with our body, which seems only fitting when the fight is over one’s right to control how one displays one’s own body.

Once again, as in so many cases in the feminist fight, women have to fight with their bodies to claim the victory over their bodies.

“Some see locks and they see revolution … some see locks and automatically see drug peddlers,” wrote Audre Lorde in her essay Is Your Hair Still Political?, where she tells of the time she was almost denied admission on a flight to the Caribbean because her natural locks were flagged as Rastafarian in the 1990s.

Twenty years later and it seems we’re still governed by our hair. Our identity — DNA, race, culture, religion and self-expression — sprouts from the roots on our skulls, and society continues to inform the way we perform the rights to ourselves.

We’re all born with hair but not all hair is equal and the standards, tolerances and acceptance of hairstyles, types and colours, remain at the mercy of social scrutiny.

We tame our hair like we starve our bodies and our identity becomes collateral in the hybridised blur of external and internal clashes.

I check my privilege when the only pain I feel is the impatience of my hair not growing as fast as I’d like after willingly chopping it off.

I envy my black friends who mix it up monthly with multiple hairstyles, until they remind me of the pain and discomfort this kind of beauty brings.

I cringe at my brown roots reclaiming their birthright, overtaking my preferred (unnatural) blonde, while my mother feels embarrassed to leave the house until she’s covered her grey. (But, if you’re on the right side of 40, platinum blonde is en vogue?)

We perform our self-expression by choice, but how much of the choice actually belongs to us when society subtly sets the standard?

I want to live in a world where grey is celebrated as a life well-lived and going “natural” isn’t seen as a bold statement against unnatural prescriptions.

A world where women don’t have to sacrifice their locks to fight for the rights of others to wear their hair whichever way they choose.

Where choice isn’t determined by how far we want to draw the battle lines, extending to the parting of our scalps.

We fight for religious and cultural freedom, but what about the freedom to express and explore our cultures and religions the way we choose?

Because, is it really a choice when women are cutting their hair to stand up for those who were silenced for showing theirs? I’m three months overdue for my seasonal trim.

When I do make it to the hairdresser, with my two-toned blonde-browns, it will be vanity that drives me to that seat.

I think of those women standing in public holding scissors to their hair, and I realise that maybe our hair is only as free as the environment it grows in.

Who knew vanity was a choice I took for granted.

• Jade le Roux is an assistant editor at The Witness.