Opinion | Narrow selfish aims

Thobani Ngqulunga

Politicians be warned; KwaZulu-Natal is too fragile to be turned into football pitch upon which political games can be played.

Over the past few weeks, I have observed, mouth agape, as parties clamour for a piece of the proverbial pie.

While it was always a script written boldly enough for even a blind person to see that the outcomes of the last local government elections had truly ushered in an era of coalitions politics at local levels, and although it may be true that politics and morality are unlikely bedfellows, we need to guard against those whose tactics can be likened to those of the greed of the swine.

EFF commander-In-chief Julius Malema is a man whose legendary political choreography would leave Fred Astaire envious.

At the crest of riding his political wave he once likened IFP founding leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi to an ANC Youth League factory fault.

Only to come back and grovel at the man’s feet with an apology when the tide showed promise of turning and he realised that, in the long run, the factory fault could be a useful ally.

And so it came to pass that in the interests of political expediency, the EFF and the IFP eventually entered into a marriage of two unlikely minds, which ended in a calamitous collapse as greed and ambition showed their true colours.

Enter the ANC.

Those in the know say it was the ascendance of Fikile Mbalula, the new secretary general of the ruling party and Malema’s old comrade, who engineered the new “camaraderie” between the EFF and the ANC.

It was a move that saw Malema instructing all his party members who had thrown in their lot in exchange for deputy mayorships, to resign with immediate effect.

The cat was now firmly among the pigeons.

Tragically, it was those councils that have a low rates’ base and where the dearth of service delivery is most pronounced, that were affected. In certain instances, the Nongoma Local Municipality comes to mind; the MEC for Co-operative Governance, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, had to intervene, then it was the courts.

All this occurred against the backdrop of people sharing water sources with livestock, and for whom load shedding is not a new phenomenon seeing as they never had electricity in the first instance.

The tragedy of black political parties in KZN focusing less on ideology and service delivery issues and more on detracting from each other has always been a mark of KZN politics.

The fractious relationship dating all the way back to the 1980s and 1990s between the ANC and the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal remains a festering wound that refuses to heal.

The EFF knows this only too well and is using it to its full advantage.

Through all this political dust, we must remember that service delivery will be the most severe casualty.

We are also not blind to how municipalities have fast become cash cows, where politicians can siphon off funds either for personal or party benefit.

The danger with what is happening in KZN is that it is a ticking time bomb and if allowed to continue then we are likely to experience violent protests from the public who are being used by disgruntled political leaders to stir trouble.

Let us not forget the unsavoury scenes of the July 2021 riots.

KZN politicians must be able to read the mood on the ground.

People are tired and angered by the political posturing and lack of service delivery.

Perhaps a word of caution is due for ANC provincial chairperson Sboniso Duma to be wary about jumping blindly into coalitions with people whose intentions are not pure.

And, more importantly, to focus on working to close the schism between the IFP and the ANC, for the benefit of KZN.

For the sake of stability, it is important to put the wellbeing of kzn people first, by not allowing coalition politics to become a circus as seen in other parts of the country.

• Thobani Ngqulunga is a former Witness reporter.