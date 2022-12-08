Opinion | Naswreck 2

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! Last Friday, my President, I told a television news broadcast that it was about time you resigned as head of state.

Today, just days before the Naswreck 2 (ANC’s 55th national elective conference) begins, I ask you to stay and fight another day.

I know some will call me a political chameleon, but the reality is that a week is a long time in politics.

I refuse the tag of a fair-weather political mate.

The word everybody is looking for to describe my relationship with you is schizophrenic.

It sums up my relationship with you since the Phala Phala saga poisoned the wells, if not earlier.

I haven’t forgiven you for ignoring me after writing over 150 open letters to you since February 12, 2020. Who does that?

I ask you to stay and stave off your challengers at Naswreck 2 because the prospects of you not being our president are too ghastly to contemplate.

Deep down in my heart, I know that you are the best thing for SA Incorporated, Phala Phala or no Phala.

It is true that Phala Phala is a blotch on your otherwise stellar political career, including gifting us the best liberal constitution in the world.

After all, you were former president Nelson Mandela’s protégé before the “exile crew” torpedoed your chances.

Mr President, we are better off with you at the helm, my leader, than facing a DD Mabuza administration where the president will speak to us from the comfort of the Russian federation surrounded by god knows who or what.

Mabuza suffers from a rare selective mutism (allegedly).

He speaks if spoken to or at chosen intervals.

He reads one book every day, The Art of War by Sun Tzu.

He smokes his pipe and keeps his peace.

This week his skeletons from the dusty province of Mpumalanga returned to haunt him as multiple criminal cases were laid against him with the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigative Directorate.

We know that there’s a prima facie case of corruption relating to the ill-fated land deals he entered into during his tenure of premier of the province.

Something scarier is the number of his political opponents who met their demise at the hands of unknown assassins during his premiership. Put differently, when it comes to Mabuza, there are many unknown unknowns.

My leader, if you don’t contest and emerge victorious at the Naswreck 2 gig, Zweli “Digital Vibes” Mkhize is a shoo-in for the Union Buildings.

His order of business on day one as the country’s president could be, by presidential proclamation, to disestablish the NPA’s Investigative Directorate.

He may gently nudge the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) senior managers to discontinue the Digital Vibes probe.

if he fails, he could take the final report and dump it in File 13.

Meanwhile, he (Bhuti waseWillow) may also revoke the special tribunal powers by presidential proclamation, which has been instrumental in clawing back looted public funds from hoodlums dressed in suits.

He will do so to insulate his presidency from snooping investigators.

All the hard work you put into rebuilding the justice, crime prevention and security cluster institutions could be laid to waste.

Again, our country will witness the spectacle of those less suitable and less qualified elevated to run key state institutions such as the NPA, police, investigative bodies and state-owned enterprises.

As for the prospects of Lindiwe “Princess of the Revolution” Sisulu, at least we would have a stylish president.

As a country, we will become an executive democracy, not a constitutional state.

Our world-renowned constitution risks being shredded if not thrown into a trash can.

Our courts would be a mere cog of the political establishment. The rule of law, a nasty rumour.

Our liberties will be subject to whimsical arbitraries of our governors.

My leader, if Nkosazana “Sarafina 2” Dlamini-Zuma emerges as our president, the “nine lost years” will be resuscitated as uBaba and his minions will become our rulers again.

That old windbag, Carl Niehaus, will be the official spokesperson of the cabinet, and the rating agencies will withdraw from South Africa altogether.

Half the embassies in Pretoria will close down, and the minimal foreign direct investment we have attracted so far will dry up like a raisin in the sun.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to Naswreck 2 to solidify your chances for a second term.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za