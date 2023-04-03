Opinion | Not sacred cows

By Jonathan Erasmus

The great irony of the failure of local government in South Africa is that the government responsible for the collapse, classifies itself as a left-leaning party, which believes that the State should be at the centre of the economy and, crucially, control all the levers of power.

Yet, if you drive through many of the towns that the African National Congress govern, their poor leadership and unbridled corruption driven by manic self-interest has created a kind of unhinged capitalism even the libertarians might find a bit to excessive.

It is this anarchic environment in which you find all means of capitalism taking place where beating your competitor is not about winning on price, but violence.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi cancels four multi-million-rand contracts flagged by the AG

The so-called mafia “business forums” are a product of this environment.

For those readers who frequent the Pietermaritzburg central business district and have taken a drive down Hoosen Haffejee Street (Berg Street) and Pietermaritz Street, you will understand exactly what I am talking about.

Everything is on sale, from cars, to vehicle parts, to labour and even live chickens. The roads have mostly collapsed.

The very concept of service delivery is foreign.

There are many other roads that are equally chaotic, but in just that short 2km stretch from Chief Albert Luthuli Street heading northbound, it epitomises the dysfunctional state in which the city finds itself.

There is no law. What I saw were people surviving, and some even thriving, not because the state has created an enabling environment, but because it has failed to do so. And it is a tragedy.

The concept of a municipality in modern, democratic South Africa is the sleeping giant in our three sphere of government system that divides power along, national, provincial and local lines.

The constitution is clear on all three spheres mandate and states they must “provide effective, transparent, accountable and coherent government for the Republic as a whole” (Read SA Constitution 41.1.c).

ALSO READ | Administrator unhappy with Msunduzi’s slow pace in rectifying problems

It is clear that this is not the case.

However, the constitution goes further to explain that a municipality, besides having to be responsible for providing services, is a hugely powerful organisation and has “the right to govern, on its own initiative, the local government affairs of its community.” (Read SA Constitution 151.3)

All this is subject to is provincial and national legislation – both of which can be changed.

This is an incredibly broad, powerful and scary clause that has not been fully tested. Much of what we see in local government is the result of the ANC’s policy of central control which restricts out of the box thinking and attempts to force a one size fits all approach to local government rule.

This type of thinking is doomed to fail.

The Nkandla Municipality simply cannot be expected to function in the same way as Swellendam Municipality in the Western Cape.

The only places where you see a push against this status quo is in DA-run municipalities, primarily because they have a different ideological concept of governance.

For instance, Cape Town has its own police force. It is challenging the concept that policing is a national competency.

ALSO READ | Former eThekwini deputy mayor wants uMvoti mayor out

Until recently they were an outlier but this is now changing with the KZN provincial government having recently called for the devolution of policing powers.

It was also Cape Town that wanted to procure energy directly from independent power producers as early as 2018/19.

National government challenged them in court to stop them proceeding claiming it was a national competency.

This policy has clearly changed.

The rules binding local government are not sacrosanct.

They were written by people like you and me and they can be challenged and changed by us too. This is extremely exciting.

After all, municipalities are the original community organisation.

Their very nature requires them to be somewhat socialist in approach. They should own and maintain the resources we all need, but individually cannot afford such as tarred roads, electricity infrastructure, water and sanitation and much more.

ALSO READ | Massive hikes for City facilities

And most people accept this.

The word ‘municipality’ hails from the Latin word Municipium and its etymology refers to a municipality being a type of social contract.

Municipalities are here to serve the best interests of the communities who live within them. They belong to us, not the thugs that have wrestled control of these institutions for self-enrichment.

We must take them back and make them fit for purpose. For a Pietermaritzburg resident, when you see law and order on a smooth, resurfaced Hoosen Haffejee Street, then it is likely you are winning.

Until then, we need to keep on trying to change the status quo.