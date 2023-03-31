Opinion | Phala Phala the sequel

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, what a whirlwind of emotions we have been through these past few months!

From the shocking news of the U.S. dollar theft at your Phala Phala farm to the recent reports from the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the public protector clearing you of any wrongdoing.

It’s been quite the ride, hasn’t it?

But now, we can finally put this saga to rest and breathe a sigh of relief.

But through it all, I have to say, you’ve handled yourself like a pro.

You’ve been a real trouper, taking all the scrutiny and wild allegations in your stride.

I mean, who knew you had such a thick skin?

Didn’t a columnist of average tosh ask you to grow a spine?

Maybe it’s all that buffalo hide you’ve been selling.

Speaking of which, I must commend you for your transparency in your tax affairs.

It’s so refreshing to see a high-profile political leader leading by example in this regard.

Kudos, my cadre!

It’s a relief to know you’re not the corrupt and evil mastermind of the Phala Phala heist, as some morally bankrupt politicians claim.

It’s a shame they didn’t check their facts first, as it seems they have been bamboozled by a bunch of mamparas.

And let’s not forget the public protector’s preliminary report, which cleared you of any wrongdoing.

The report found that the police service responsible for investigating the crime acted improperly, and there was no evidence to suggest that you were involved in the day-to-day operations of Ntaba Nyoni or Phala Phala farm.

It’s a relief to know that you’re not a crooked cowboy and that the bad guys who stole from you will face justice.

Now we can all rest easy knowing that our president is not a buffalo rustler after all.

Furthermore, the report found no evidence supporting the allegations that you were undertaking paid work while in office, or violating the Executive Ethics Code.

You’re such an honest and upright man that no one can accuse you of a conflict of interest between your business interests and your constitutional obligations as head of state.

You’re a shining example of what it means to be a squeaky-clean president. But in all seriousness, Mr President, I do feel a bit of regret over how this whole thing has played out in the public eye, and the toll it has taken on you personally.

Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I withdraw my ill-informed letter published in The Witness (June 10, 2022), where I fell short of calling you names.

Sorry for being such a “Jojolo”.

You’ve shown grace and virtue throughout this ordeal, which we can all admire.

But despite all the drama, I have to say, I’m still a big fan.

As far as I am concerned, you are still the nation’s bundle of joy, fit to rule.

So here’s to moving forward with a renewed commitment to candour, accountability and ethical governance.

And who knows, maybe we can all go on a wild safari adventure together next time.

My leader, I cannot imagine the toll on you and your family.

Understandably, you might need a stiff drink or a good laugh after all the drama.

It’s a shame that some people are so silly that they believe every wild allegation and smear campaign.

It’s a pity they didn’t see the facts, or they might have realised that the sky is not falling.

As you know, Mr President, I am grateful for your leadership, and how you handled this situation with dignity and integrity reinforces my belief in your leadership.

You’re such a class act that you could teach a master class in: “How to deal with haters”.

You inspire us all, and we’re lucky to have you as our leader.

Let’s hope this Phala Phala saga serves as a wake-up call to embrace transparency and accountability in both public and private spaces.

Maybe we should launch an “Honesty is Hot” campaign to remind folks that integrity is the ultimate aphrodisiac.

In all honesty, you’re a real legend who’s always genuine. South Africans can take comfort in knowing that their leaders are working tirelessly for the country and the people’s welfare.

Let’s work together to build a better South Africa where trust in our public institutions is restored, and where we can finally bid farewell to the era of the slimy and shady.

Till next week, my man. “Send me back to Phala Phala farm.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za