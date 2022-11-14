Opinion | Power of the people

Jonathan Erasmus

The recent victory by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) against the unlawful e-tolling system in Gauteng will go down as one of the most monumental moments in South Africa’s post-1994 activism history.

It is an exceptional win by any measure and what it shows is that ordinary people can effect change.

Granted, I may be biased as I work for the organisation, but even with that considered the sheer enormity of the win cannot be understated.

What started with just a handful of people, now has over 25,000 active monthly donors and employees close to 50 people consisting of lawyers, investigators, water and energy activists and various other skilled individuals.

OUTA is by no means the first civil activism organisation to clock a win against the state.

One of the most noteworthy campaigns was led by the Treatment Action Campaign which in 2002 successfully convinced the Constitutional Court to force the state to roll out antiretrovirals to those living with HIV/Aids, saving and changing millions of lives.

While HIV/Aids is still a challenge, it is no longer as life-threatening an issue as it once was 20 years ago due to the national ARV programme.

And that one decision transformed South Africa’s trajectory.

OUTA’s win can by no means be measured against the same standard of a choice of life over death, but it does reinforce the idea that organised communities can take the fight to the state and win.

It is my hope that this win will also change the trajectory of South Africa in particular with regard to public participation and creating a consultative democracy.

What OUTA was able to show was that no matter how parochial your issue may be, no matter how insignificant it may be to the wider population, if there is sufficient buy-in from the affected community, then you are capable of challenging just about anything that you believe to be unjust.

Had the government successfully pushed through the e-toll concept in Gauteng without any pushback, it would have become government policy to toll most urban freeways.

In the early years preceding the e-toll’s saga, the ANC-led eThekwini Metropolitan and provincial government were considering placing tolls across or near EB Cloete Interchange in Durban, otherwise known as Spaghetti Junction.

Here the N2 and N3 meet. Also at the same time there were discussions to toll the John Ross Highway between Empangeni and Richards Bay on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast.

Tolling both of these roads would have had massive economic ramifications for the country as both of these port cities are key to the country’s economic engine.

The multiple tolls along with N2 Wild Coast would have happened too while Capetonians would surely have been met with some form of e-toll system.

We were extremely close to making our country even more unequal where those who could, drove on expensive tolled roads, and those who couldn’t, needed to run the gauntlet on potholed secondary routes.

Both the TAC and OUTA have since moved on from their original purpose.

Both developed strong organisational cultures moulded by their supporters and they have now become regular contributors to the public discourse and are in many ways helping shape policy going forward.

Both the TAC and OUTA followed a tried a tested formula – identify the injustice, rally those who are affected by the injustice, raise funds to take the fight to the injustice and, employ bright minds to carry the fight forward and find justice.

And to not relent. Key to any civic action is the need for consistency and longevity.

Politicians change but issues, unless a decision is taken, do not.

Organised communities are able to build knowledge and a wealth of experience that eventually puts them in such a strong position that the government has no option but to listen.

And paramount to all what a community does must be laid out in its values. There is no doubt that integrity is high up on that list.

But also on that list must be resilience and courage. And as South Africans, we need to be courageous.

This is our home. Let’s keep on fighting to save South Africa.