Opinion | Rogue’s Gallery

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, Greetings, Mr President! I have an admission to make: I do not hold a master’s degree in media and journalism from any university at home or abroad.

I have attempted to obtain it twice, but have withdrawn both times. It is not for lack of trying, my leader; I am not cut out for the competitive world of academia.

I probably hold the record for the number of times I have dropped out of higher education institutions. I have dropped out not once, not twice, but five times!

In 1996, I dropped out of a curious course in human resource management; in 1996, I dropped out of a law degree; and in 2002, I dropped out of a sociology degree. I know what you’re thinking: “This guy is a loser!”

I may not have the academic accolades after my lone bachelor’s degree in journalism, but I have something even better: a burning passion for storytelling. I may not have aced exams at masters level, but I’ve aced the art of making people laugh and cry with my words.

I’ve also learned that I’m good at something else: I’m good at learning from failure. Mr President, it truly baffles the mind to witness the colourful tapestry of masters degree scandals that have entangled so many of our esteemed comrades.

It’s like a kaleidoscope of absurdity, with each scandal adding its unique hue to the grand mosaic of political misadventures.

Exempli gratia, our dearest Comrade, Eastern Cape Premier “Oscar” Mabuyane, appears to have found himself amid a scandal, perhaps mistakenly thinking he was auditioning for the Oscars with his performance in fictional academia.

According to a forensic report that landed on my desk (News24), it seems that Mabuyane’s masters research proposal was nothing more than a ‘sham.’

He had a secret team of ghost-writers and a tainted professor from the University of Fort Hare to do all the heavy lifting for him.

Talk about People’s Education! Can you believe it? Earlier this year, another soldier in the Tambo legacy, Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet took centre stage in her own captivating degree fraud scandal, showcasing a performance that left even the most seasoned theatre critics in awe.

According to reports, the University of Fort Hare dropped a bombshell by submitting a sworn affidavit to the Special Investigative Unit.

They allege Minister Kiviet obtained honours and masters degrees without an undergraduate degree. Now, that’s what I call a masterstroke of academic trickery! Oh, the irony, my leader.

Minister Kiviet sits right there in your cabinet, just a stone’s throw away. And what about Mabuyane? Well, it seems he’ll continue running his kitchen in the Eastern Cape without a care in the world.

Talk about a tale of two politicians! But let’s not forget that the ANC doesn’t hold a monopoly on education-related scandals. Enter Kabelo Gwamanda, Johannesburg’s new (for the umpteenth time) executive mayor.

This guy might not be entangled in a masters degree scandal, but he’s got a different card up his sleeve. Rumour has it that he lacks a matric, the very foundation of our education system.

It’s like the plot of a comedy movie gone wrong! When questioned about his educational qualifications, Gwamanda would neither ‘confirm nor deny’ if he only made it to Grade 10. Oh, the suspense!

It’s like a never-ending cliff-hanger, leaving us all wondering if he’ll ever reveal the truth. And to top it off, there are whispers of a fraudulent funeral insurance company in his past. The King of Jozi indeed!

The winds of fortune are ever-changing, and anything can happen in this topsy-turvy world of politics. Suddenly, Democratic Alliance spiritual leader John “Mr Matric” Steenhuisen looks like a shining star. Who would have thought?

It is beyond me why Amasosha kaTambo are desperate for masters degree accolades when they were (are still) happily and gainfully employed, relishing the spoils of their positions while receiving those fat cheques from ‘the masses of our people’.

It’s as if they were dancing through a vibrant meadow, oblivious to the impending storm of scrutiny and scandal that would rain down upon them.

It is truly a rogue’s gallery of villains that voters have assembled, from Mabuyane(gate) to Mr Matric to Two-Face (the Joburg Mayor), and something about Kivietsqure.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me nowhere near a university.”

•Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of South Africa. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za