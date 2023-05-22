Opinion | Russia is not our friend

By Jonathan Erasmus

When we grow up, there are certain traits we look out for in friends and communities.

They should be wholesome and the relationship reciprocal and built on mutual respect. Much like a friendship, a community organisation that operates on divisiveness collapses. I know. I was part of one.

We had a leader who openly ridiculed volunteer members on a WhatsApp channel and did not want to have an election.

What happened is everyone left and formed a new organisation that did the exact same thing without him, and better.

The organisation he led collapsed. It was true democracy. If we take this concept another step further, local governments that work are built on trust between resident, community organisations, and the local bureaucrats.

Each party recognises their part and all understand that in order for the system to operate harmoniously, all parties need to fulfil their duty and respect the others to do theirs.

And if we go a step further, a country-to-country friendship built on mutual respect and understanding is what is needed in order for both countries to prosper.

It is only once this trust groundwork is in place, do friends, communities, local government and countries begin to trade ideas and goods.

These concepts are simple yet it is deeply troubling that our national government and our international relations minister Naledi Pandor, fails to grasp the simplicity of what true friendship is.

Besides Pandor being a disappointment in how she first flip-flopped on the Russia-Ukraine invasion from when she first called for Russia’s immediate withdrawal to South Africa’s now pathetically weak position of “ quiet diplomacy 2.0,” our government has also chosen to side with a nation, which has no real economic value to us, over those that do.

Russia is the 12th largest economy in the world yet, we do more trade with countries that have much smaller economies than the former Soviet Union.

If Russia really valued us as a friend, we would have developed much better trade relations over the last 30 years.

They have no skin in the game with us, yet South Africa is expected to risk everything with everyone else.

On paper we have aligned ourselves economically with the countries who have made it clear that they are more than just pen pals.

With the USA we benefit from the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which begun under the presidency of George Bush Jnr and which gives us preferential access to their market.

With Europe, we are part of the EU-SADC Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) which makes it easier for people and businesses from the two regions to invest and trade with each other and importantly to spur development across southern Africa.

This has been in effect since 2000. Noticeably, pariah state Zimbabwe, where we practised “quiet diplomacy 1.0,” is excluded.

Too, we also have a trade agreement with the United Kingdom which was developed after the island nation left the EU single market.

Japan is our fourth largest export destination and has what they call the country assistance policy for South Africa in place. This policy is designed to help South Africa meet its human development goals.

A little known fact is that the connection between the two countries dates back to the 17th century.

The People’s Republic of China is our largest import and export partner. The odd prerequisite is we deny that Taiwan exists as a sovereign nation.

Fortunately for us, much of the world accepts the One China Policy.

Whether they think China should be allowed to invade Taiwan is a different subject altogether.

All of these trading partners listed above account for a third of South Africa’s trade. And common sense dictates that you do not trade with someone you do not trust. In the case of those above, we have earned each other’s trust.

There is only one method to correct this imbalance and that is to re-evaluate our relationship with Russia immediately.

To do this we need to place Russia on notice, stop the perceived aggressive actions such as joint naval exercises and tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to not visit South Africa later this year.

There are multiple ways the people can force government’s hand. Activism is one and the other is the threat that remaining close to Russia’s realm of influence will hurt the ANC-led government at the ballot box come the national election in May 2024.

Just like in that community group to which I belonged, it may be time to walk away from the abusive leadership, form a new compact and build something new that will thrive.

If the ANC is not careful, this might just happen to them.

• Jonathan Erasmus is a writer and researcher for Outa (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse).