Opinion | SA is fragmenting, and that’s not a bad thing

Jonathan Erasmus

One does not have to consult the tea leaves to realise that South Africa is fragmenting into political, social and economic regional blocs.

The DA-run Western Cape is a different country compared to the ANC-led Gauteng, which is different to the ANC-led KwaZulu-Natal.

In the years to come, we are going to see greater deregulation of powers from national to provincial and local governments.

ALSO READ | Opinion | ANC KZN trapped between a rock and hard place

This will not because the ANC-led government has had an ideological shift, but because simple economics, actual realities and common sense demands it.

Over the last decade, the government has tried to impose central control in most spheres of life.

This includes trying to stifle the growth of private energy generation, attempts to shut down large swathes of the private security industry, attempts to strip power from School Governing Bodies, the doomed-to-fail attempt to assimilate the private medical health industry into the public sector, and the ill-conceived plan to force private pension funds to invest in government state-owned enterprises such as Eskom.

Yet last week the KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, during her state of the province address, called for greater powers to be given to the province with regards to policing.

While she made it clear she was not calling for federalism, she was at least calling for federalism lite.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Goddard sentencing

This type of public statement from an ANC premier would have been unheard of just 12 months ago.

Centralist control dogma can only work if there is money in bank and in an economy that is growing.

Think China. But we have neither of these, and our economy, people and social fabric is just too complex to govern from a central government in the era of modern, dynamic democracy.

The move towards localising power is now in motion and this was clearly on display at the recently held eThekwini Energy Transformation Summit.

At this summit, the city mayor Mxolisi Mayor spoke about Durban procuring energy sources ranging from coal, gas, nuclear, biogas, solar and wind. He spoke about making the city independent from the national electricity grid.

While he still made sure he nodded to the power of national government, the reality is, if the city did become mostly energy independent, then it only follows that Durban and the province would demand greater autonomy from national government as the tether that binds us, namely the state-run energy parastatal, would have been broken.

This opens up an entirely new space for community organisations to operate.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Mafia state

As political power becomes more localised, organised, sustainable community organisations will thrive and be able to effect change in a much more tangible manner.

Instead of petitioning the National Assembly in Cape Town, the real power will be sitting in Pietermaritzburg, Bisho or Kimberley.

Instead of dealing with faceless members of parliament, it will now be more than likely that the member of the provincial legislature lives nearby or sends their children to the same school or drives the same road as you, or their gogo lives around the corner.

We need greater decentralisation of power and greater private capital participation if we are to ever transform this economy from the most unequal in the world to one of the most prosperous.

While the road will no doubt be rocky, the destination is clear – greater autonomy will mean greater prosperity.