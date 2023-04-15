Opinion | Saved by the jelly

By Stephanie Saville

“What do you want for supper?”

“Pardon?”

“Supper! What do you want to eat?”

“Hey?”

There was a meme I saw recently which said something along the lines of getting older with someone consists in the main of asking each other what they want for supper and saying pardon.

It was too close for comfort.

I did not share it.

I wish I could tell you an exotic story in this week’s column.

I wish I could draw on some heightened sensory experience – other than dull pain — or had a swashbuckling adventure to recount.

I truly cannot.

The past few weeks have been dreadfully dull days.

The guy and I really haven’t been much fun to be around.

We’ve wallowed in our misery, “comfortably numb” when pain killers kicked in.

We’ve been a bit helpless, a tad pathetic and very bored.

We have wallowed in self pity.

In a strange coincidence, we were both recovering from surgery.

Nothing life threatening, fortunately, I hasten to add.

But, recuperating and the resultant days off work sound far more indulgent than they actually are.

The whole caboodle is completely overrated.

You can’t go anywhere, so you just lounge around at home, trying to find a comfortable position.

Your throat feels like you’ve swallowed a protesting hedgehog from the anaesthetic so you speak in a resultant croaky voice which you cannot project further than an arm’s length.

So, the word “pardon?” is oft exchanged.

You’re also off your face at times on the after effects of the anaesthetic combined with the prescription painkillers which induce sleep, sleep and even more sleep.

Except on the first night post op, of course, where you will be awake all night, shifting in your bed trying in vain to find a comfortable position.

Even reading the most boring book you can find — in my case some fictional tome which I have red-faced returned to the books editor with an apologetic note: “Sorry, I just couldn’t get into it” — will not send you to sleep.

You count the hours on the clock and pray for dawn just so you can abandon the futile masquerade of sleep and move to the TV room and find a Jane Austen to watch — the visual and mental equivalent of comfort food.

Anyway, so there we were. I’d been his right-hand woman for the best part of his recovery.

His op took place long before mine.

I saw a woman walking with a man at Cascades centre recently and he also had a brace on his right arm.

Mentally, I sent her a hug. “I feel your pain,” I projected towards her mentally.

The able-bodied partner has to literally do everything because the operatee really can’t, especially at first.

But when I couldn’t be his right-hand woman as a result of being not myself after my procedure, we were a bit hamstrung.

We ate sandwiches — easy to prepare — and drank tea — soothing for the throat.

I was too miserable to do any cooking and he couldn’t with only one co-operative arm.

If I’d had time and forethought, I would have cooked some meals and frozen them.

I’d had neither so we worked our way through exciting sandwiches like Marmite and peanut butter (not together).

Oh, I also made copious amounts of jelly and we ate that too.

After years of not having jelly —it’s not really a grown-up thing to have anymore, is it? — we have rediscovered the delights of it.

There’s an awesome range of gelatine free, sugar free jellies, which have taken us both back to childhood when jelly was a staple food in both our homes.

Jelly — in different coloured layers made in a jelly mould — was fancy enough.

Throw in a tin of fruit cocktail and it was a treat worthy of a proper party.

Or chop in an apple and banana or scoop in the seeds of a granadilla and it’s kind of like the gateway substance to good times.

Jelly cheered us up.

It must be said, we relished the times I could summon up the acuity to make it.

And that cool gel sliding down the back of your newly-scoured throat is heaven on earth.

No way is jelly old-fashioned and just for sick children.

Whiling away time after being super-busy is not easy.

There’s just no way I can watch TV all day.

All the crime dramas are samey, the comedies get corny and then to top it all our fibre line tuned howzit and our internet was gone.

So, we couldn’t stream anything anyway.

We watched the birds at the bird feeder, spending hours studying them with the binocs and even making a list of who came and who didn’t.

We also went through years of our old photographs, studying them, comparing the then with the now.

We had some good, satisfying arguments, like why centimetres are preferable for use in everyday life to millimetres — he disagrees — and other really profound stuff.

One night we came across a Swedish film we’d saved but it had no subtitles.

We watched the entire thing and loved it.

We roared with laughter (we hope appropriately), with no idea of what the dialogue really was.

Instead, we found ourselves paying more attention to the scenery, the actors’ facial expressions and the visual elements.

We followed the whole plot!

Part of the after affects of an anaesthetic for me is that I can’t face alcohol.

It happened previously where after an operation I was off my evening glass of wine for six months.

The body’s way of recovering perhaps?

Three weeks later and I still don’t want a glass of wine.

While time off work for recovery is overrated, jelly has definitely been consigned to the realms of delight.

It’s cheap, and I declare here and now that it’s time we all embraced it again.

For me, often now, jelly o’clock has become the new wine o’clock. (I never thought I’d ever write that in a sentence.)

Happy weekend all.

I hope you find the flavour of jelly you desire at your local supermarket.

You know you want it.

(Callum, ask your mom to make you some.)

• Stephanie Saville is the editor of The Witness.