Opinion | Saying grace

By Martin Prozesky

Saying grace before meals was the unfailing custom of my devout parents as I grew up, and in the years since then I have experienced it and public prayers in some memorable ways.

At the breakfast table in my boyhood my father would begin with a lengthy prayer for the many he would mention by name.

This sorely tried the patience of my little sister aged about four.

One morning as our father paused for breath, she blurted out loudly, “Amen!”

Stunned silence was followed by gales of laughter and a future of much shorter prayers.

What didn’t change was the grace my German-speaking father always said.

I’ll never forget the opening words: “Komm, Herr Jesus, sei unser Gast…” (Come, Lord Jesus, be our guest …) At a recent lunch at the local German Club I was delighted to hear it again, but this time those gathered there sang it most melodiously.

Then came dinners in my residence at Rhodes University, all of us wearing academic gowns in those formal days.

Now it was the turn of Latin: “Benedictus Benedicat, per Jesum Christum Dominum Nostrum.”

As a student of Christian theology I liked that, but as a good friend of the Jewish men in our all-male residence, the ending was worrisome.

Should we not be more mindful of others when we say grace or prayers from our own faiths in public spaces?

After Rhodes came studies in England, with longer Latin grace at dinner in the hall.

Far more memorable was grace one cold Christmas with the brothers at an Anglican monastic house in the poor, bleak east end of London, said by the Prior, Brother Bernard: “The eyes of all wait on Thee O Lord and Thou givest them their meat in due season.

Thou openest Thy hands and fillest all things living with plenteousness.”

I loved the gentle beauty of table fellowship with those saintly people, but couldn’t help thinking of the hungry millions of the world for whom there was no plenty and still isn’t.

Thanks to American scholarship money, I was able to go there after England for a year at the former Episcopal Theological School, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

We students took turns to say grace at dinner.

One evening it was the turn of the shaggy haired and bearded campus hippie, quite the opposite of Father Clayton, the sedate, neatly suited older member, who was there on a refresher course.

To his huge consternation, our hippie stood up and said loudly: “Rub a dub dub, thank God for the grub.”

Fr Clayton couldn’t restrain himself, and blurted out: “That man is a spiritual bastard!”

To which a young student from New Zealand replied: “And you are a spiritual bastard for calling him one!”

Happily, tempers cooled and we had dinner in dignified cordiality.

My late father-in-law would sometimes say an unusual grace I’d never heard before, and never since.

It went like this, with the last word pronounced as two syllables:

“Some have meat but cannot eat,

Some there be that want it.

But we have meat and we can eat

So the Lord’s name be thanked.”

During my time at UKZN, I was graciously invited to the banquet of a national conference of scientists, and was asked to say grace.

Keen to be mindful of differences, this is what I said: “For food, friends and fellowship, May we be ever grateful, and ever mindful of the needs of others.”

A while later the vice-chancellor, very mindful of others, asked me, as head of the Ethics Centre, if I thought there should still be a religious grace before formal university dinners.

I said no, and recommended that instead, the person hosting the dinner should say a short, warm word of welcome to the guests and wish them well.

That was then done.

Maybe it still is.

There is an issue of appropriateness about saying a religious grace or praying aloud at open events or in public spaces in our mixed society and secular state.

My view is that we should not assume the right to say these prayers, but rather ask if it would be in order to do so.

Or rather announce a short time of silence, letting everybody do what is in their hearts to do.

• Martin Prozesky is an emeritus professor of UKZN who continues to write about ethical issues in religion, politics and other aspects of society.