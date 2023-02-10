Opinion | Spur of the moment

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho!

What is the kerfuffle I hear about South Africa schmoozing it up with the children of the empire?

Why the fuss about South Africa partnering with the United Kingdom through Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and South African Tourism’s sleeve shirt sponsorship?

On the spur of the moment, my leader, I add my three cents’ worth of opinion on the nearly R1 billion deal, which is spread out over three years and a small sum in the realm of sports sponsorship and tourism.

Perhaps reviving the monumental flag project and going global, with 100-metre tall flagpoles in all major overseas tourism markets, would be a more cost-effective alternative. Perhaps.

I digress.

Mr President, the South African tourism industry contributed 3,2% to GDP in 2021, down from 6,4% in 2019 due to Covid-19.

The sector employed nearly 1,08 million people in 2021.

Therefore suspending tourism marketing for SA to prioritise other development concerns such as repairing potholes would be a narrow-minded and uninspired decision.

We have returned to the old ways with guaranteed devastating consequences, the mentality of the 1980’s “Liberation Now! Education Later!” Our new war cry is, “end load shedding, before tourists can spend in our economy.”

It is a fruitless endeavour.

To achieve a 10% GDP contribution by 2030 and create jobs quickly, we must increase our marketing efforts, starting in the UK.

The UK. is the key source of international visitors to South Africa.

Over 430 000 British tourists visited our country in 2019 alone, representing almost 30% of all European arrivals.

The English Premier League where Tottenham Hotspur play is a global conversation driver.

According to Nielsen Sports, the English Premier League’s cumulative audience for live Premier League programming is a staggering 1,35 billion globally.

The Premier League is shown in 188 of the world’s 193 countries recognised by the United Nations.

So yes, the message: “Visit South Africa”, will be beamed to a global audience beyond the UK, which is critical to us, as I have alluded to.

Tottenham Hotspur have a massive social-media footprint with over 8 million Twitter followers, 26 million Facebookers, and 14,6 million followers on Instagram, making it an Instagrammable product for destination marketing.

By partnering with businesses like Tottenham Hotspur, we can leverage their resources and expertise to reach a wider audience and create more effective marketing campaigns.

However, it is important to ensure that all agencies working on the day-to-day deal are squeaky clean and don’t benefit any minnows seeking to make a quick buck.

Sports tourism, even in South Africa, is becoming increasingly important, contributing around R20 billion annually to the country’s economy.

In short, I am “looking directly into the camera” to say the Spurs’ deal is an excellent opportunity for South African tourism, but ensuring all parties involved are trustworthy and professional is vital.

Mr President, I discovered with horror only last week that the club based in north London is in a similar position to my cherished Kaizer Chiefs.

Neither team has won any significant trophies in over eight years, with Tottenham last capturing a major title in 2008.

Contrary to popular belief, my beloved Kaizer Chiefs are one of Africa’s most valuable sports brands, with the largest fan base in the country and beyond.

The club surpasses even Mamelodi Sundowns FC, the most successful club of the past 15 years.

Despite not winning any trophy for seven straight seasons, Kaizer Chiefs remain the most sought-after team, with record-breaking sponsorship deals surpassing those of Stellenbosch, T.S. Galaxy, and Orlando Pirates combined.

The team is valued at over R1 billion in sponsorship deals alone.

For brand alignment in South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs are the team to sponsor.

This approach is based on aggregated audiences in marketing, not the actual product.

The SA Tourism deal has nothing to do with soccer but everything to do with what soccer can bring to destination marketing.

Mr President, we cannot run brand South Africa based on the whim of joe public, or the talking heads on the telly.

I refer to that group with a political agenda, part of the network of dissatisfied pseudo-political analysts.

Thus, there’s no need to throw the “Princess of the Revolution” under the bus. Govern, Matamela, and grow a spine!

Till next week, my man. “Send me to the Tourism House.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His latest book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za