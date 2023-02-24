Opinion | State of Brokenness

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, I hope this letter finds you well amidst the broken state of our country.

I must admit, I’m starting to feel like a character in a horror movie, except instead of a monster lurking in the shadows, such as Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street series, we have crime, corruption, and rolling blackouts. A deadly trio!

And don’t even get me started on the lack of orange overalls for the ANC aristocrats of the revolution who pillaged this country for nine years!

ALSO READ | Zulu King calls on citizens to defend Ingonyama trust

My leader, I appreciate your promises to crack down on corruption, but I have to wonder: is that such a bold promise after all?

I mean, it’s kind of like promising not to kick puppies. It should be a given, right?

And yet, here we are, still waiting for those high-profile convictions and real consequences for the perpetrators. Where is the safety net for whistleblowers?

The new National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi, has had four years to convict just one ANC thug. Astonishing! Speaking of waiting, I’ve been waiting for a reliable electricity supply for years now, 15 years to be precise.

I don’t mind the occasional candlelit dinner, but when I can’t even charge my phone or watch TV, things get serious.

ALSO READ | 2023 budget speech impact on health and education sectors

How many ANC politicians does it take to change a lightbulb?

I appreciate your vague promises about fixing the energy problem, but how about concrete solutions?

Maybe we could attach some generators to those stationary bicycles in the gym and have everyone pedal for their electricity? Just a thought.

And what about the economy?

I was excited when you promised us a new social compact to turbocharge our ailing economy.

But to be honest, I think my hair has aged more quickly than the economy has grown.

Where are the jobs? Where’s the growth? And most importantly, where’s that state bank we were promised?

ALSO READ | Govt to swallow Eskom debt

I don’t know about you, but I could use some interest in my non-existent savings.

Ah, the Sovereign Wealth Fund — the elusive creature that seems more of a myth than a reality. Mr President, where is this fund you promised us?

I mean, I’m starting to think it’s hiding out with the Loch Ness Monster and Bigfoot.

Maybe they’re hanging out together, discussing the finer points of financial planning and mythological creature identification.

But in all seriousness, Mr President, I have to ask: why did you promise us a Sovereign Wealth Fund in the first place?

Did you not realise that our country is drowning in debt?

ALSO READ | Budget was ‘predictable’ – say experts

According to the Finance Minister, our gross debt stock is projected to increase from R4,73 trillion in 2022/23 to R5,84 trillion in 2025/26.

Those are some pretty scary numbers, Mr. President.

I hate to say I told you so, but didn’t I warn you that starting a savings plan amidst unremitting debt levels was a mad idea?

It’s kind of like trying to save up for a new car when you’re already behind on your mortgage payments.

It just doesn’t make sense. Oh, and one more thing, Mr President —where is this minister of electricity you promised us?

Could you send out a search party or post a “Missing Minister” poster on a telephone pole somewhere?

I know it’s not exactly a glamorous job, but I’m starting to think it might be a made-up position, like the Tooth Fairy or the Easter Bunny.

Or maybe we could just do without the minister of electricity altogether and appoint a new superhero to save the day?

ALSO READ | Zulu king to address MPLs at opening of KZN Legislature

I’m thinking something like “The Shock Absorber” or “The Current Crusader.”

They could wear a spandex suit with a lightning bolt, fly around fixing power lines and broken power plants, and save kittens from trees.

I think it could boost morale, don’t you? Anyway, I digress. In all seriousness, Mr President, I hope you’ll consider my concerns.

I believe in you, and I know you can make a difference, but when?

Let’s work together to turn our country around and maybe even bring back some black colour to my hair.

In conclusion, Mr President, I believe it’s time to start delivering on those promises. And while we’re at it, maybe we could work on a national grey hair reduction programme — I’m sure I’m not the only one in need.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to the Union Buildings. I want to meet the imaginary electricity minister before going bald.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za